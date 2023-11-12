Philadelphia 76ers and former Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a vehicle as a pedestrian near his residence in Center City, Philadelphia, the 76ers announced on Saturday night.

Oubre was hospitalized in stable condition.

The NBA veteran is expected to miss “significant” time on the court due to the injuries he sustained, which are not expected to be season-ending, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Oubre was later released from the hospital, according to Wojnarowski.

The 27-year-old played 96 games for the Suns from 2018-20. Phoenix traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder after the 2020 NBA bubble in its package for point guard Chris Paul. Oubre played for the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets before signing a one-year deal with the Sixers this past offseason.

Oubre was off to a hot start in Philadelphia, averaging 16.3 points per game on 50% shooting (38% from deep). He has been the 76ers’ fourth-leading scorer after Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.

Philadelphia is 7-1 and on a seven-game winning streak.

Oubre was at practice the morning of the incident. He started the last five games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. work after practice today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/QORE9S6XYn — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) November 11, 2023

