Coyotes come back twice in high-scoring victory at Predators

Nov 11, 2023, 9:06 PM | Updated: 9:44 pm

Michael Carcone...

Arizona Coyotes left wing Michael Carcone (53) is congratulated by teammates after a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored two goals to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 7-5 come-from-behind victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

Clayton Keller scored one and assisted on two others. Sean Durzi had a goal and an assist, and Troy Stecher, Alex Kerfoot and Nick Bjugstad also scored. Connor Ingram made 36 saves for Arizona, while Logan Cooley had three assists and J.J. Moser had two. The Coyotes improved to 7-6-1.

Filip Forsberg scored two goals and assisted on another, and Dante Fabbro had a goal and assist for the Predators, who have lost three in a row and five of six. Kiefer Sherwood and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for Nashville.

Durzi’s power-play goal from distance with 3:27 remaining in the third proved to be the game winner.

The teams combined for five goals in a wide open first period, with Nashville racing out to a quick two-goal lead on goals by Sherwood and Forsberg.

Carcone and Stecher answered before Fabbro sent Nashville to the first intermission with a 3-2 lead.

O’Reilly scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season at 3:28 of the second on a power play. Prior to the game, O’Reilly was honored by the Predators with a ceremony celebrating his 1,000th regular-season game, which occurred Oct. 31 in Vancouver.

The Coyotes scored three unanswered goals to take a 5-4 lead into the third period.

Ingram, a former Predator, picked up the secondary assist on Carcone’s late second-period goal, registering his first NHL point in the process.

“I had no idea,” Ingram said of the assist. “Tape it up for me.”

Ingram improved his record this season to 5-1.

Carcone had not registered a point since recording a hat trick and assisting on another goal Oct. 30 against Chicago.

“I like the way he skated tonight. I liked the way he moved the puck in the offensive zone. I liked the battle level,” Arizona coach André Tourigny said. “(Carcone) needs to keep working on his consistency level. Tonight was one of his good games. Now we want the same thing in Dallas.”

Bjugstad scored an empty-net goal to seal the win.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Visit Dallas Tuesday.

Coyotes come back twice in high-scoring victory at Predators