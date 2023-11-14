Close
Campo Verde’s Addison Gavigan spreads positivity, overcomes academic adversity

Nov 14, 2023, 5:00 AM

BY AARON SCHMIDT


Arizona Sports

Addison Gavigan might don a 3.20 GPA as a senior at Campo Verde High School, but there’s more to her academic career than the eye can see.

Gavigan was diagnosed with a learning disability in second grade, affecting her ability to work on English and math problems.

While she has since overcome her struggles in English, she still has accommodations for math, having an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) to help her.

It’s not something she likes to discuss but will bring it up to teachers so she can receive the help she needs.

“I feel like I shouldn’t let the disability determine myself and my grades,” Gavigan said. “I’m one that doesn’t really like to tell people about it a lot because I don’t want people to think differently of me.

“So I try to work harder and use it as motivation.”

Atop her school work, Gavigan plays softball for Campo Verde and the Arizona Hotshots (18U Gold) under coaches Joe Delsante and Patrick Carroll.

With Campo Verde, she started 28 games out of 31 with a record of 20-4 as a pitcher. She aims to practice at least once a day even if it’s just stepping on the diamond.

She was awarded Campo Verde’s team MVP last season. However, in the midst of her stats and accolades, she’s dealt with a slew of injuries, notably overcoming a partial bicep strain and misalignment of the scapula.

These injuries got to her head, affecting her performance and ultimately requiring a mental coach to assist her back to her normal playing ability.

“I was out for a month … but then I had a huge mental block that caused about a year of no pitching,” Gavigan said. “I had to get a mental coach and work on the mental side of the game.

“It took me about a year to come back. I finally came back and started pitching like how I used to.”

Amid overcoming all of this adversity, Gavigan spends her free time with Campo Verde’s Radiate Club, spreading positivity around the school.

The club discusses depression and other mental struggles, spreading self-awareness and love to those who may need it.

“It’s my goal because I feel like if everyone spreads love and positivity and has happiness, the world can be a better place,” Gavigan said. “I feel like kindness is the one thing that you can do because you never know what people are going through.

“I really like to make sure that they’re OK and make sure that I’m the best person that I can be towards them.”

Follow @AZSports

Follow @AZSports

Scottsdale Prep senior Jay Robertson. (Jay Robertson Photo)

(Photo via @Keepers_Care on Instagram)

(Courtesy photo)

