Bradley Beal has been dealing with a disc issue in his back since training camp and is suffering with nerve pain, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Speaking on the “Run it Back” show, Charania said that Beal has had “multiple MRIs and multiple scans” that have revealed no major issues in his back, but the team decided to shut him down for three weeks as opposed to playing the day-to-day game.

The Suns have listed Beal with back spasms dating back to the preseason. The team then called it a low back strain on Friday when it announced a three-week period before he is expected to be re-evaluated.

“Instead of him being day-to-day, literally everyday, and trying to push through it, any given day he could be 60%, he could be 70%, and try to play, the next day he could be 30% and go through shoot around and not play, instead through the back-and-forth, the Suns decided to shut Bradley Beal down,” Charania said. “(The Suns) are not playing for November, December, they’re playing to try and be into May and June.”

He went on to reveal that Beal has had nerve irritation from his legs down from his back.

Beal has played just three games this season for Phoenix, averaging 17.3 points over 28.7 minutes. The team is 1-2 in games he plays, including a 116-115 overtime win over the Bulls in Chicago.

The team’s Big Three — Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Beal — has yet to suit up and play together in the regular season.