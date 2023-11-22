The Phoenix Suns have one game of group play left in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament and at 2-1 must qualify for the elimination round by making it as a wild card team.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ win against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night secured the former team’s qualification for the eight-team tournament bracket.

Phoenix has one more In-Season Tournament group play game left at 3 p.m. Friday on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Suns have to win and, for good measure, win big against the 3-10 Grizzlies because point differential will be the deciding factor when it comes to getting out of group play and being one of the eight teams in the single-elimination bracket.

Their point differential through three games is +13 after a 120-107 win Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers in the Suns’ third tournament game.

Some teams have only played two In-Season Tournament group play games so there’s much to play out, but the Suns are in a much better position after the victory against Portland.

Here’s a look at the standings and a rundown of the format.

NBA In-Season Tournament standings for the Suns (through Nov. 21 games)

How does the NBA In-Season Tournament work? Rules and format

The 30 NBA teams are broken into six groups randomly selected but kept within the conference. They play four games from Nov. 3-28 against every other team in their group.

Winners of the group get an automatic berth to make up six teams of the eight-team tournament bracket. The other two are wild cards.

That means there will be three automatic berths for West clubs and just one wild card. Phoenix must get that one wild card slot.

From there, the tournament bracket is single elimination with the quarterfinals (Dec. 4-5) played in team markets before the semifinal (Dec. 7) and championship (Dec. 9) games take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Seeding tiebreakers for both group play and wild cards are as follows:

What are the NBA In-Season Tournament tiebreakers?

• Head-to-head record in the Group Stage

• Point differential in the Group Stage

• Total points scored in the Group Stage

• Regular season record from the 2022-23 NBA regular season

• Random drawing (in the unlikely scenario that two or more teams are still tied following the previous tiebreakers)

What if the Suns don’t make the bracket round of the NBA In-Season tournament or get knocked out early?

If the Suns don’t make the eight-team bracket, they will play on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, off-days for tournament play. All but two of 22 games league-wide will be intra-conference games determined by group play seeding and travel restrictions.

Quarterfinal losers will play Dec. 8 against a quarterfinal loser from their same conference.

