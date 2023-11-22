Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns present Deandre Ayton with tribute video in center’s return with Trail Blazers

Nov 21, 2023, 7:36 PM | Updated: 7:37 pm

Deandre Ayton...

Deandre Ayton (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

(Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns paid tribute to Deandre Ayton’s time with the franchise by showing a short video before his first game in the Valley as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

The Suns displayed shots of the 2018 NBA Draft in which they took Ayton first overall and the Valley-Oop game-winner from the 2020-21 Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The crowd response was mixed, not too loud on either side, and Ayton acknowledged the fans after signing autographs during warmups.

Phoenix traded Ayton over the offseason to Portland after he played five seasons in the Valley.

RELATED STORIES

The Trail Blazers faced the Suns in the preseason twice, but Ayton did not play in the latter matchup at Footprint Center.

“Definitely some remarkable moments I appreciate, to take with me,” Ayton said during the preseason. “Learning how to win and taking that with me as well. Knowing how hard it is to get a tradition going and to get guys going on the same level. So that’s the type of things I’m definitely taking with me to share to some of these younger guys, how hard it is in this league every day.”

Ayton was packaged with rookie Toumani Camara to Portland, while Phoenix received Keon Johnson, Nassir Little and Jusuf Nurkic from the Blazers. Grayson Allen also came over from the Milwaukee Bucks, who shipped off Jrue Holiday for former Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

Ayton started the first 13 games of the year for Portland, entering Tuesday night with an average of 12.2 points and 11 rebounds.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker...

Arizona Sports

Suns stay alive in NBA’s In-Season Tournament with win over Trail Blazers

The Suns gave themselves a chance to advance beyond the group stage of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament with a win over Portland.

1 hour ago

Kevin Durant...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Kevin Durant moves to No. 11 on NBA’s scoring list, passes Elvin Hayes

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant passed Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes for the No. 11 spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

2 hours ago

Jusuf Nurkic, Phoenix Suns...

Damon Allred

Suns center Jusuf Nurkic happy making necessary sacrifices

It's easy to tell that Jusuf Nurkic is in a good place mentally ahead of his first regular season meeting against his former team.

7 hours ago

Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul...

Kellan Olson

Checking in on Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul ahead of returns to face Suns

Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul are both still adjusting to their new situations since getting traded by the Phoenix Suns this offseason.

13 hours ago

Jusuf Nurkic, Kevin Durant in Suns vs. Trail Blazers...

Arizona Sports

NBA In-Season Tournament standings: How do the Suns advance to make bracket?

How does the NBA In-Season Tournament format work? Here's where the Phoenix Suns sit in the standings for group play.

14 hours ago

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Minne...

Stephen Gugliociello

Suns SG Bradley Beal dealing with disc injury, nerve issue in back, according to report

Bradley Beal has been dealing with a disc issue in his back since training camp and is suffering with nerve pain, according to The Athletic.

1 day ago

Suns present Deandre Ayton with tribute video in center’s return with Trail Blazers