Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul’s return to Phoenix against the Suns was short-lived, as his long-standing rivalry with official Scott Foster flared up again on Wednesday night in a 123-115 Suns win.

Foster hit Paul with two technical fouls late in the second period and ejected the Point God, as Suns fans received a look at the contention from a different angle than the previous three seasons.

Chris Paul was ejected by Scott Foster in his return to Phoenix

Paul was called for a foul while guarding Kevin Durant at the top of the key with 23 seconds remaining in the opening half. As Durant went to the free-throw line, Paul and Foster engaged in a lengthy conversation.

Once Foster T’ed up Paul, it didn’t take long for the second to come with the veteran guard still talking. Stephen Curry held back Paul after his ejection led to some choice words.

Foster said in the postgame pool report he gave Paul both technical fouls for unsportsmanlike conduct.

I was the pool reporter tonight. Here was my exchange with Scott Foster on Chris Paul's ejection and the technical foul on Kevin Durant.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also received a technical foul by Foster, and they continued to argue after the first half came to a close.

Paul’s former Suns teammate Mikal Bridges poked fun.

Paul’s feud with the longtime referee was highlighted last year when Paul finally ended his losing streak in playoff games Foster officiated. The 38-year-old lost 13 games in a row with Foster on the court with several technical fouls and instances of Paul calling out Foster in between. The streak ended during the first round of the playoffs when Phoenix beat the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Suns gave Paul a tribute video and he received a nice ovation from the crowd in his first game back at Footprint Center since he was traded from Phoenix to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal. The Wizards rerouted him to Golden State, and he played 17 minutes on Wednesday before getting kicked out.

Paul had six points, six assists and a couple rebounds at that point.

The Suns welcomed back Chris Paul with a tribute video before tonight's game.

Foster was not done giving technical fouls, assessing Durant one late in the game.

