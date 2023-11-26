Suns’ Kevin Durant, Grayson Allen both out vs. Knicks

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is out for Sunday’s game at the New York Knicks (right foot soreness).

Durant was listed as questionable coming into the game before getting ruled out a half-hour before tip-off.

In addition, guard Grayson Allen is out because of an illness that previously wasn’t listed on the injury report heading into Sunday. The Suns don’t play again until Wednesday in Toronto.

Durant himself was a late addition to the injury report on Friday and missed Phoenix’s 110-89 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Friday was Phoenix’s first game this season without Durant, who has been the steadiest member of the Suns’ Big 3 in terms of availability. Devin Booker has missed eight games and Bradley Beal 13 so far.

Durant is averaging 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 4.0 turnovers and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field and 52.2% at 3-point range.

He played 34 minutes and dropped 32 points on 14 shots in Wednesday’s 123-115 win over the Golden State Warriors. Durant has played more than 34 minutes in 13 of 15 games played this year.

Allen has been one of Phoenix’s most consistent players and has started all 16 games. He’s posted 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists a night while shooting an excellent 47.5% from 3-point range.

Without Allen, Josh Okogie returns to the starting lineup while Keita Bates-Diop replaces Durant for the second straight game.

Forward Yuta Watanabe is available after a quad contusion held him out of the last four contests. Watanabe did hold a spot in the rotation prior to his injury but with Nassir Little’s emergence over that time, head coach Frank Vogel will have a tough decision to make.

Center Drew Eubanks will also return after a left ankle sprain sidelined him for Friday’s win.

Beal (back) remains out for the Suns.

Sunday’s 4 p.m. start can be heard on ESPN 620 AM.

