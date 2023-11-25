Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Kevin Durant questionable for Sunday matchup vs. Knicks

Nov 25, 2023, 3:46 PM

Kevin Durant...

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center on October 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Trail Blazers 117-106. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns listed forward Kevin Durant questionable for Sunday’s game at the New York Knicks (right foot soreness).

Durant was a late addition to the injury report on Friday and missed Phoenix’s 110-89 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Friday was Phoenix’s first game this season without Durant, who has been the steadiest member of the Suns’ Big 3 in terms of availability. Devin Booker has missed eight games and Bradley Beal 13 so far.

Durant is averaging 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 4.0 turnovers and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field and 52.2% at 3-point range.

RELATED STORIES

He played 34 minutes and dropped 32 points on 14 shots in Wednesday’s 123-115 win over the Golden State Warriors. Durant has played more than 34 minutes in 13 of 15 games played this year.

Phoenix also listed center Drew Eubanks probable after he hurt his ankle against the Warriors and missed Friday’s game. Chimezie Metu played 15 minutes in Memphis with Eubanks out.

Forward Yuta Watanabe was deemed questionable with a quad contusion that held him out the last four contests.

Beal (back) remains out for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against Bismack Biyombo #18 of the Memphis Gri...

Kellan Olson

Suns keep in-season tournament hopes alive, beat Grizzlies behind Booker’s 40

Even in a shorthanded state, the Phoenix Suns were just fine with Devin Booker, defeating the depleted Memphis Grizzlies 110-89.

22 hours ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on before an NBA In-Season Tournament game against the U...

Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant out for Suns vs. Grizzlies due to right foot soreness

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is out for Friday afternoon's matchup in Memphis against the Grizzlies due to right foot soreness.

1 day ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns talks with Kevin Durant #35 during the second half of the NBA g...

Stephen Gugliociello

Suns could potentially be eliminated from In-Season Tournament in variety of scenarios

The Suns can be eliminated from the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament on Friday when they take on the Grizzlies.

1 day ago

Arizona Diamondbacks...

Kevin Zimmerman

5 things Arizona sports fans can be thankful for in 2023

We hope the vibes at your Thanksgiving table, big or small, are good ones. The vibes out there in the Arizona sports universe? Pretty good.

2 days ago

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns find 5th straight victory in odd game vs. Warriors

It was win No. 5 in a row for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, a 123-115 final over the Warriors that was as eventual as it was weird.

3 days ago

Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to referee Scott Foster #48 during the first half...

Kellan Olson

Suns offer unique perspective on latest Chris Paul, Scott Foster saga

The Phoenix Suns have seen Chris Paul's unique dynamic with official Scott Foster up close and personal. They did again on Wednesday.

3 days ago

Suns’ Kevin Durant questionable for Sunday matchup vs. Knicks