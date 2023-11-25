The Phoenix Suns listed forward Kevin Durant questionable for Sunday’s game at the New York Knicks (right foot soreness).

Durant was a late addition to the injury report on Friday and missed Phoenix’s 110-89 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Friday was Phoenix’s first game this season without Durant, who has been the steadiest member of the Suns’ Big 3 in terms of availability. Devin Booker has missed eight games and Bradley Beal 13 so far.

Durant is averaging 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 4.0 turnovers and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field and 52.2% at 3-point range.

He played 34 minutes and dropped 32 points on 14 shots in Wednesday’s 123-115 win over the Golden State Warriors. Durant has played more than 34 minutes in 13 of 15 games played this year.

Phoenix also listed center Drew Eubanks probable after he hurt his ankle against the Warriors and missed Friday’s game. Chimezie Metu played 15 minutes in Memphis with Eubanks out.

Forward Yuta Watanabe was deemed questionable with a quad contusion that held him out the last four contests.

Beal (back) remains out for the Suns.

Follow @AZSports