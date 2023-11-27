Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Devin Booker’s game-winner puts Suns past Knicks

Nov 26, 2023, 6:51 PM | Updated: 6:51 pm

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts on the court during the first half against the New York ...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts on the court during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 26, 2023 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


It was a tall task for Devin Booker to lead his Phoenix Suns to a win on Sunday night in New York against the Knicks without Grayson Allen (illness), Bradley Beal (low back strain) and Kevin Durant (right foot soreness).

But Booker and his teammates did enough to have Phoenix in a position to win the game, and at a tie score with under 20 seconds remaining, Booker dribbled out nearly all the clock before rising up for a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining to make it 116-113.

Booker finished with 28 points on 10-of-25 shooting, plus five rebounds, 11 assists and two turnovers. He got help from Eric Gordon’s season-high 25 points and six 3s. Jordan Goodwin added 14 points off the bench with seven rebounds and five assists. Nassir Little provided 11 as well.

New York got 35 points from Jalen Brunson and another 28 via Julius Randle.

Phoenix has now won seven straight games and is 11-6 on the season.

