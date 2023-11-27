Devin Booker for the eighth time in his Phoenix Suns career was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for a four-game stretch from last Monday through Sunday.

Booker closed that stretch — all wins — with a buzzer-beater to give himself 28 points and 11 assists in a 116-113 victory against the New York Knicks on Sunday.

The guard averaged 30.3 points, 7.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in the four-game run.

He shot 48% overall, 43% from three and 90% from the foul stripe while adding 1.5 steals.

Booker has appeared in nine games through Phoenix’s 11-6 start to this season. He’s averaging 29.4 points and 8.9 assists while shooting 50% from the field on the season.

Phoenix has won seven straight games, and Booker has been the sole All-Star available for the team in the past two outings. While Kevin Durant led the Suns by scoring 31 and 32 points in wins over Portland and Golden State to begin the past week that led to Booker winning the player of the week honor, Booker closed it with a 40-point game Friday in a win against the Memphis Grizzlies before his game-winning play capped his performance Sunday.

Booker now leads all past Suns in Western Conference Player of the Week nods, sitting ahead of Steve Nash’s seven.

