Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Devin Booker named Western Conference Player of the Week for Suns’ record 8th time

Nov 27, 2023, 1:47 PM

Devin Booker of the Suns vs. the Knicks...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 26, 2023 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Devin Booker for the eighth time in his Phoenix Suns career was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for a four-game stretch from last Monday through Sunday.

Booker closed that stretch — all wins — with a buzzer-beater to give himself 28 points and 11 assists in a 116-113 victory against the New York Knicks on Sunday.

The guard averaged 30.3 points, 7.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in the four-game run.

He shot 48% overall, 43% from three and 90% from the foul stripe while adding 1.5 steals.

RELATED STORIES

Booker has appeared in nine games through Phoenix’s 11-6 start to this season. He’s averaging 29.4 points and 8.9 assists while shooting 50% from the field on the season.

Phoenix has won seven straight games, and Booker has been the sole All-Star available for the team in the past two outings. While Kevin Durant led the Suns by scoring 31 and 32 points in wins over Portland and Golden State to begin the past week that led to Booker winning the player of the week honor, Booker closed it with a 40-point game Friday in a win against the Memphis Grizzlies before his game-winning play capped his performance Sunday.

Booker now leads all past Suns in Western Conference Player of the Week nods, sitting ahead of Steve Nash’s seven.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns takes a shot against Jacob Gilyard #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies ...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns own strong odds to advance in NBA In-Season Tournament

NBA In-Season Tournament action ended on Friday with the Phoenix Suns having a great chance to advance to the knockout stage.

7 hours ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns makes a three-point basket with 1.7 seconds left in the fourth ...

Kellan Olson

Devin Booker leads shorthanded Suns to 7th straight victory in win vs. Knicks

The Phoenix Suns escaped Madison Square Garden with a 116-113 victory over the Knicks, their seventh consecutive win and best of the season.

18 hours ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts on the court during the first half against the New York ...

Arizona Sports

Devin Booker’s game-winner puts Suns past Knicks

It was a tall task for Devin Booker to lead his Phoenix Suns to a win on Sunday night and he did so in style.

19 hours ago

Kevin Durant...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Kevin Durant, Grayson Allen both out vs. Knicks

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is out for Sunday's game at the New York Knicks (right foot soreness).

22 hours ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against Bismack Biyombo #18 of the Memphis Gri...

Kellan Olson

Suns keep in-season tournament hopes alive, beat Grizzlies behind Booker’s 40

Even in a shorthanded state, the Phoenix Suns were just fine with Devin Booker, defeating the depleted Memphis Grizzlies 110-89.

3 days ago

Devin Booker named Western Conference Player of the Week for Suns’ record 8th time