Cardinals-Steelers injury report: Trey McBride, Jalen Thompson return to practice
Nov 30, 2023, 2:50 PM | Updated: 2:51 pm
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Arizona Cardinals got two starters back on the practice field Thursday with tight end Trey McBride (groin) and safety Jalen Thompson (ribs) listed as limited participants.
Thompson has played every defensive snap over the past four games and has two interceptions in as many contests, while McBride is coming off a seven-catch performance against the Los Angeles Rams.
Wide receivers Marquise Brown (heel) and Michael Wilson (shoulder) remained nonparticipants ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as did cornerbacks Starling Thomas V (ankle) and Antonio Hamilton (groin).
Meanwhile, the Steelers, who host Arizona, had safety Minkah Fitzpatrick listed as a full participant at practice for the first time in a month on Wednesday.
Pittsburgh second-leading receiver Diontae Johnson was added to the injury report on Thursday with an illness.
Arizona Cardinals-Pittsburgh Steelers injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Heel
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Groin
|DNP
|Limited
|–
|–
|Starling Thomas V
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Ribs
|DNP
|Limited
|–
|–
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Joey Blount
|S
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Elijah Wilkinson
|OLB
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|NIR-Personal
|–
|DNP
|–
|–
Pittsburgh Steelers
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|–
|–
|Allen Robinson
|WR
|NIR – Rest/foot
|DNP
|Full
|–
|–
|Calvin Austin
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|–
|–
|Patrick Peterson
|CB
|NIR – Rest
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|–
|–
|Montravius Adams
|DT
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|–
|–
|Isaac Seumalo
|OL
|NIR – Rest
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Cam Heyward
|DT
|NIR – Rest/groin
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Illness
|–
|DNP
|–
|–
|James Pierre
|CB
|Shoulder
|–
|DNP
|–
|–