Cardinals-Steelers injury report: Trey McBride, Jalen Thompson return to practice

Nov 30, 2023, 2:50 PM | Updated: 2:51 pm

Jalen Thompson...

Jalen Thompson #34 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after an interception during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals got two starters back on the practice field Thursday with tight end Trey McBride (groin) and safety Jalen Thompson (ribs) listed as limited participants.

Thompson has played every defensive snap over the past four games and has two interceptions in as many contests, while McBride is coming off a seven-catch performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wide receivers Marquise Brown (heel) and Michael Wilson (shoulder) remained nonparticipants ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as did cornerbacks Starling Thomas V (ankle) and Antonio Hamilton (groin).

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the Steelers, who host Arizona, had safety Minkah Fitzpatrick listed as a full participant at practice for the first time in a month on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh second-leading receiver Diontae Johnson was added to the injury report on Thursday with an illness.

Arizona Cardinals-Pittsburgh Steelers injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Marquise Brown WR Heel DNP DNP
Antonio Hamilton CB Groin DNP DNP
Trey McBride TE Groin DNP Limited
Starling Thomas V CB Ankle DNP DNP
Jalen Thompson S Ribs DNP Limited
Michael Wilson WR Shoulder DNP DNP
Joey Blount S Knee Limited Limited
Kevin Strong DL Knee Limited Limited
Elijah Wilkinson OLB Neck Limited Limited
Zach Pascal WR NIR-Personal DNP

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Full Full
Allen Robinson WR NIR – Rest/foot DNP Full
Calvin Austin WR Ankle DNP Limited
Patrick Peterson CB NIR – Rest DNP
Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Full Full
Montravius Adams DT Ankle Full Full
Isaac Seumalo OL NIR – Rest DNP
Cam Heyward DT NIR – Rest/groin DNP DNP
Diontae Johnson WR Illness DNP
James Pierre CB Shoulder DNP

