The Arizona Cardinals got two starters back on the practice field Thursday with tight end Trey McBride (groin) and safety Jalen Thompson (ribs) listed as limited participants.

Thompson has played every defensive snap over the past four games and has two interceptions in as many contests, while McBride is coming off a seven-catch performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wide receivers Marquise Brown (heel) and Michael Wilson (shoulder) remained nonparticipants ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as did cornerbacks Starling Thomas V (ankle) and Antonio Hamilton (groin).

Meanwhile, the Steelers, who host Arizona, had safety Minkah Fitzpatrick listed as a full participant at practice for the first time in a month on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh second-leading receiver Diontae Johnson was added to the injury report on Thursday with an illness.

Arizona Cardinals-Pittsburgh Steelers injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Marquise Brown WR Heel DNP DNP – – Antonio Hamilton CB Groin DNP DNP – – Trey McBride TE Groin DNP Limited – – Starling Thomas V CB Ankle DNP DNP – – Jalen Thompson S Ribs DNP Limited – – Michael Wilson WR Shoulder DNP DNP – – Joey Blount S Knee Limited Limited – – Kevin Strong DL Knee Limited Limited – – Elijah Wilkinson OLB Neck Limited Limited – – Zach Pascal WR NIR-Personal – DNP – –

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Full Full – – Allen Robinson WR NIR – Rest/foot DNP Full – – Calvin Austin WR Ankle DNP Limited – – Patrick Peterson CB NIR – Rest DNP – – – Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Full Full – – Montravius Adams DT Ankle Full Full – – Isaac Seumalo OL NIR – Rest DNP – – – Cam Heyward DT NIR – Rest/groin DNP DNP – – Diontae Johnson WR Illness – DNP – – James Pierre CB Shoulder – DNP – –

