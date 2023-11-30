Close
Suns guard Devin Booker suffers right leg injury vs. Raptors

Nov 29, 2023, 7:24 PM | Updated: 7:58 pm

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns goes to the basket Agustin Dennis Schroder #17 of the Toronto R...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns goes to the basket Agustin Dennis Schroder #17 of the Toronto Raptors during first half action at the Scotiabank Arena on November 29, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker suffered an injury to his lower right leg early in the third quarter against the Raptors on Wednesday in Toronto.

Booker appeared to tweak his right foot and ankle while attempting a jump pass early in the third quarter. He checked out at the 10:11 left in the third. He was shown on the broadcast with a definitive limp while leaving the game and his head in a towel on the bench. He checked back in at the 3:59 left in third quarter.

The Suns guard was having a lackluster night on the court at the time of his injury, having played 19 minutes and shooting 1-of-8 from the field, including 0-for-2 from beyond the arc. He was, however, 4-for-4 from the free-throw-line, helping him to six points at the time of his injury. He finished with eight points on 2-of-12 shooting over 32 minutes, including 0-for-4 from deep.

Booker has missed time already this season with a strained calf in the same right leg.

The 27-year-old from the University of Kentucky has averaged 29.4 points per game in 34 minutes per in nine games this season coming into Wednesday’s game against the Raptors.

The Suns went on to lose to Toronto 112-105.

