Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

USC basketball’s Bronny James cleared to play 4 months after cardiac arrest

Nov 30, 2023, 1:47 PM

Bronny James...

Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans is introduced during the Trojan HoopLA event at Galen Center on October 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has been cleared by doctors for a full return to basketball four months after suffering a cardiac arrest, and the Southern California freshman is expected to make his collegiate debut soon.

A James family spokesperson said in a statement Thursday that the 19-year-old will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week and resume practice next week. He will be able to play in games “soon after,” it said.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable. The younger James suffered a cardiac arrest in July during a workout at Galen Center.

James played his high school career at Sierra Canyon, just north of Los Angeles, and is a freshman guard at USC.

The Trojans (5-2) play No. 11 Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Saturday. Their next home game is Dec. 10 against Long Beach State.

When will Bronny James and USC face Arizona and Arizona State?

USC heads to Tucson to face the Wildcats on Jan. 17 and will visit Arizona State on Jan. 20.

The Trojans will host both Arizona schools during the final weekend of the regular season ahead of the Pac-12 Tournament, facing ASU March 7 and Arizona March 9.

Arizona State Basketball

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurlye...

Jesse Morrison

Arizona State men’s basketball stifles Sam Houston in blowout win

ASU men's basketball used strong defense and a great performance from Jose Perez to take down Sam Houston State on Wednesday.

16 hours ago

Pelle Larsson #3 of the Arizona Wildcats drives against Alonzo Gaffney #32 of the Arizona State Sun...

Aaron Schmidt

Arizona State basketball’s Alonzo Gaffney credits hyperbaric chamber for quick recovery

Arizona State forward Alonzo Gaffney injured his ankle during a preseason scrimmage and was expected to miss the start of the season.

1 day ago

Bobby Hurley, ASU...

Associated Press

Arizona State basketball tops Vanderbilt behind Alonzo Gaffney’s career night

Alonzo Gaffney scored 19 points and Arizona State beat Vanderbilt 82-67 on Friday night in the third-place game of the Vegas Showdown.

6 days ago

Bobby Hurley, Arizona State...

Damon Allred

Arizona State, Arizona in ESPN’s top 15 for 2024 basketball recruiting

As Arizona State and Arizona are set to square off in football this week, the gap in basketball recruiting has never been smaller.

6 days ago

Arizona State BYU basketball fight...

Arizona Sports

Fight mars end of Arizona State-BYU basketball game in Las Vegas

Arizona State’s men’s basketball team lost 77-49 to BYU but a fight in the final minute of the game marred the outcome.

6 days ago

Pac-12 mascots, Sun Devils, Wildcat...

Arizona Sports

What the end of the Pac-12 means to us in Arizona

We asked our Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats for their best Pac-10/12 memories as the Pac-12 appears to be done as we know it.

7 days ago

USC basketball’s Bronny James cleared to play 4 months after cardiac arrest