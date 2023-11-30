LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has been cleared by doctors for a full return to basketball four months after suffering a cardiac arrest, and the Southern California freshman is expected to make his collegiate debut soon.

A James family spokesperson said in a statement Thursday that the 19-year-old will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week and resume practice next week. He will be able to play in games “soon after,” it said.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable. The younger James suffered a cardiac arrest in July during a workout at Galen Center.

James played his high school career at Sierra Canyon, just north of Los Angeles, and is a freshman guard at USC.

The Trojans (5-2) play No. 11 Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Saturday. Their next home game is Dec. 10 against Long Beach State.

When will Bronny James and USC face Arizona and Arizona State?

USC heads to Tucson to face the Wildcats on Jan. 17 and will visit Arizona State on Jan. 20.

The Trojans will host both Arizona schools during the final weekend of the regular season ahead of the Pac-12 Tournament, facing ASU March 7 and Arizona March 9.

