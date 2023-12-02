Suns’ Devin Booker, Eric Gordon questionable vs. Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker (ankle) was listed as questionable in the team’s preliminary injury report ahead of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at Footprint Center.

A new addition to the injury report is guard Eric Gordon (knee), as he’s listed as questionable ahead of the tilt.

Booker missed Friday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets, a 119-111 loss for Phoenix at home. The guard rolled his right ankle against the Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday night.

Booker has been limited to just five games this season, but Phoenix is 4-1 in those games. He’s averaged 27.3 points per game, with the outlier being eight points in the loss to Toronto.

Bradley Beal (back) and Damion Lee (meniscus) are both out.

For Beal, it’s the ninth-straight game he’ll miss. He’s played in just three games this season, averaging 17.3 points per.

Lee has yet to suit up this season after injuring his knee during the preseason.

As for Memphis, they’ll be without starting guard Marcus Smart (foot), while center Steven Adams (knee) and guard Ja Morant (suspension) have yet to suit up this year. Guard Derrick Rose (ankle) is listed as doubtful.

Catch the Suns as they take on the Grizzlies at 7 p.m. on Saturday on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com and 98.7.

Follow @AZSports