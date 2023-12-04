Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

NORTHERN ARIZONA

Nothern Arizona football hires former Pittsburg State coach Brian Wright

Dec 4, 2023, 8:49 AM

Nothern Arizona University logo (NAU)...

Nothern Arizona University logo (NAU)

(NAU)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


Arizona Sports

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona has hired former Pittsburg State coach Brian Wright as its next football coach.

“Brian Wright was a targeted candidate who quickly became our top choice as NAU’s head football coach,” Northern Arizona athletic director Mike Marlow said in a statement on Sunday. “His track record of success as both a head coach and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach is impressive, and we are eager for his experience to translate to success at NAU.”

Wright replaces Chris Ball, who was fired after five seasons.

Wright spent the past four years as Pittsburg State’s coach, leading the Gorillas to consecutive Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association titles while going 23-3 over the past two seasons.

Wright previously served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Toledo and Florida Atlantic, where he went 5-0 as interim head coach. He also coached at Montana State and Youngstown State, where he served as a graduate assistant on the 1997 FCS national championship team.

Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona head football coach Chris Ball...

Arizona Sports

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks part with football coach Chris Ball

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks opted against renewing the contract of head football coach Chris Ball on Monday.

14 days ago

Bryce Drew...

Associated Press

Grand Canyon basketball opens 2023-24 with win; Northern Arizona falls to UConn

Tyon Grant-Foster's 30 points led Grand Canyon past Southeast Missouri State on Monday night in a season opener.

27 days ago

Arizona Tip-Off basketball tournament...

Arizona Sports

Grand Canyon, NAU to play inaugural Arizona Tip-Off tournament

The Grand Canyon Antelopes and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will participate in the inaugural Arizona Tip-Off at Desert Diamond Arena.

6 months ago

Photo via ASU football...

Arizona Sports

ASU football goes classic maroon and gold as heavy favorites vs. NAU

Quick hits and what you need to know to watch, listen or bet on the Arizona State football opener against Northern Arizona.

1 year ago

Northern Arizona quarterback Case Cookus looks down field against Arizona in the first half during ...

Sam Graveline

Report: Vikings to sign former NAU QB Case Cookus

Following three quarterbacks landing on the COVID-19 list, the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly signing former NAU QB Case Cookus.

2 years ago

NCAA President Mark Emmert. (AP Photo/Matt York)...

Associated Press

NCAA President Mark Emmert: It’s time to decentralize college sports

In a 30-minute interview with a small group of reporters, NCAA President Mark Emmert stressed he was not putting forth a mandate or even a recommendation.

2 years ago

Nothern Arizona football hires former Pittsburg State coach Brian Wright