Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

EMPIRE OF THE SUNS

Suns’ Vogel incensed at Lakers’ timeout by LeBron James as Austin Reaves lost possession

Dec 6, 2023, 8:15 AM | Updated: 8:21 am

Austin Reaves of the Lakers is trapped by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant of the Suns...

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers is defended by Kevin Durant #35 and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns in the second half during the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals at Crypto.com Arena on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns thought they had forced a backcourt turnover on the Lakers’ Austin Reaves while trailing by two points in the final 10 seconds of the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals, but they instead watched Los Angeles head back to a huddle with LeBron James calling timeout to retain possession for Los Angeles.

Instead of a forced turnover and Grayson Allen layup to tie it up on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers inbounded out of the timeout, got an extra point at the foul stripe and came away with a 106-103 win.

RELATED STORIES

Suns head coach Frank Vogel was steaming after the game about the explanation from referees.

“Not a good one. I mean, it’s a loose ball and the ball’s out and can’t call timeout on a loose ball … can’t do it,” Vogel told reporters, including AZCentral.com’s Duane Rankin. “If the whistle blows …  everything in the league is reviewable. I don’t know why that can’t be reviewable. I know it’s not a foul or an out-of-bounds, which is like a challenge. But at any point in the game, the whistle blows inadvertently, the ref can huddle up and say, ‘inadvertent whistle, where were we at during the game?’ That did not happen. Extremely disappointed.

“See it all the time: Inadvertent whistle, take it out on the side. Nobody had the ball? Jump ball. Grayson Allen is going to grab it and lay it in (if the timeout wasn’t awarded).”

Here’s what the pool report with crew chief Josh Tiven said of the call:

Question: Why were the Lakers awarded a timeout when it appeared that they did not have possession of the ball?

Tiven: During live play the official felt that LA still had possession of the ball when LeBron James requested the timeout.  Through postgame video review in slow motion replay, we did see that Austin Reaves had his left hand on the ball while it’s pinned against his left leg, which does constitute control.

Still photos from another angle did catch Reaves with two hands pinning the ball to his leg.

Not in a vacuum though, that came after Reaves had already picked up his dribble, lost possession, tried to regain possession with a few dribbles and picked up his dribble again. He held the ball for a split second after the second gather. Surely, the two-minute report coming will hinge on what constitutes possession.

It was bizarre that the Suns were close — let alone behind — against the Lakers in that situation at all.

The Suns shot 49% from the field to the Lakers’ 37%, and NBA teams had a .994 record when shooting at least 49% while holding an opponent to 37.5% or less, per NBA reporter Justin Russo. TNT’s broadcast said the Lakers haven’t won any game shooting so poorly since 2016.

Phoenix’s 20 turnovers, 21 offensive rebounds allowed and 27 fewer shot attempts combined to make for a close game despite the shooting percentages.

“That’s not the game,” Kevin Durant told reporters after leading Phoenix with 31 points. “I don’t like to complain about calls.”

Empire of the Suns

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns dives for the ball against Jaxson Hayes #11 of the Los Angeles ...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns exit in-season tournament in controversial fashion vs. Lakers

The Phoenix Suns sure made the NBA In-Season Tournament eventful, giving it its first controversy in a loss to the Lakers.

9 hours ago

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with head coach Frank Vogel of the Phoenix Suns du...

Kellan Olson

Suns tip off NBA In-Season Tournament bracket with rematch vs. Lakers

There is significance whenever the Phoenix Suns face the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA In-Season Tournament will. bring even more.

2 days ago

Devin Booker and Desmond Bane scrap for position in Suns-Grizzlies...

Kevin Zimmerman

Devin Booker’s return helps Suns beat Grizzlies in learning session

Devin Booker took advantage of the Memphis Grizzlies' overly aggressive defense to score 34 points in a Phoenix Suns win.

3 days ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns takes a shot against Jacob Gilyard #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies ...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns own strong odds to advance in NBA In-Season Tournament

NBA In-Season Tournament action ended on Friday with the Phoenix Suns having a great chance to advance to the knockout stage.

9 days ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns makes a three-point basket with 1.7 seconds left in the fourth ...

Kellan Olson

Devin Booker leads shorthanded Suns to 7th straight victory in win vs. Knicks

The Phoenix Suns escaped Madison Square Garden with a 116-113 victory over the Knicks, their seventh consecutive win and best of the season.

10 days ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against Bismack Biyombo #18 of the Memphis Gri...

Kellan Olson

Suns keep in-season tournament hopes alive, beat Grizzlies behind Booker’s 40

Even in a shorthanded state, the Phoenix Suns were just fine with Devin Booker, defeating the depleted Memphis Grizzlies 110-89.

12 days ago

Suns’ Vogel incensed at Lakers’ timeout by LeBron James as Austin Reaves lost possession