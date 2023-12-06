The Arizona Coyotes just defeated the last five Stanley Cup champions in five consecutive games, a first in NHL history.

They have gotten the job done in a variety of ways and relied heavily on goalie Connor Ingram, improving their record from 8-9-2 to 13-9-2 in that span.

Here is a look at what they have done to accomplish the feat and ways that they can still improve, by the numbers:

5

You may think this number represents the number of wins in a row, and that’s fine. It’s also the total number of goals allowed during the win streak by Ingram. The red-hot goalie sandwiched two shutouts against Vegas and Washington with one-goal games against Tampa Bay and St. Louis. The only game he allowed more than one goal against was against the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-3 overtime thriller. Even in the one blip on the scoresheet, Ingram held the Avalanche under their goal-per-game average of 3.56, which ranks fifth in the NHL.

.968

Keeping the focus on Ingram, the goalie has seen 154 shots through the five-game stretch and saved 149 of them. That is good for a .968 save percentage and has vaulted him into a tie with Cam Talbot of the Kings for third in the NHL at .930 on the season. Former Coyote Adin Hill leads the NHL for Vegas with a .935 save percentage on the year, a number that Ingram dwarfed through the hot streak.

10

Ten different players have scored goals for the Coyotes during the stretch. Rookie Michael Carcone leads the way with five goals while veteran Nick Schmaltz is close behind with four. Carcone now leads the team with 12 goals, one season after leading the AHL in points with the Tucson Roadrunners. He launched past Lawson Crouse, who is the only other player on the team in double-digits with 10 goals. Nick Bjugstad was the only other multi-goal scorer for the Coyotes during the stretch with goals over the Avalanche and Capitals.

17

Seventeen Coyotes have recorded points during the five-game stretch with Alexander Kerfoot leading the way with nine. Even Ingram contributed with a goalie assist in the second win over the Lightning. Clayton Keller was second on the team during the stretch with six points (one goal, five assists). Kerfoot and Keller both slid the biscuit around for three assists each in the six-goal showing against the Capitals. Five defensemen logged points, led by Michael Kesselring with four.

30.7%

The power play stayed hot for the Coyotes, who scored on four of 13 opportunities, good for a 30.7% mark. The Coyotes are fifth in the NHL in power play percentage at 26.8% for the season. Only the Devils (36.4%), Lightning (31%), Rangers (29.7%) and Canucks (27.4%) have better marks than Arizona. On the other hand, the Coyotes penalty kill clicked only surrendering powerplay goals against the Avalanche. They held the No. 2 Lightning power play off the scoresheet on both of their opportunities. While the Coyotes penalty kill has been middling at 81.2% this season, it’s 2-for-13 (88.2%) mark over the current stretch would be good for fourth if the pace was maintained.

57.8%

This stat is cherry-picking just a little bit, but the Coyotes have a 57.8% faceoff win percentage in their last two games over the Capitals and the Blues. That drew even with the Avalanche at 23 faceoff wins apiece in their overtime matchup. The 57.8% number is huge, though. It would put the Coyotes well ahead of the Rangers (56.1%) who lead the NHL in the category. Only five NHL teams are at 53% or higher. This could be monumental for the Coyotes in gaining more opportunities with the puck as Arizona ranks 24th in the league in the category at 47.9% on the season. Something worth keeping an eye on going forward.

10

Let’s close it out with the number of points earned. The Coyotes went from 18 points at the start of the streak to 28 and now sit in the first wildcard position, just two points behind Winnipeg for the No. 3 spot in the Central Division. The Coyotes are one point ahead of the Blues, two points ahead of the Nashville Predators and five points ahead of the Calgary Flames who are the next closest teams in the standings. It’s early in the season but the Coyotes have one game in hand against both Predators and Flames.

For good measure, the Coyotes’ five-game win streak is the highest current win streak in the NHL.

