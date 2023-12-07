Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

DAN BICKLEY

College Football Playoff expansion could be a cure-all for the sport

Dec 7, 2023, 2:45 PM | Updated: 3:06 pm

The Florida State Seminoles...

The Florida State Seminoles celebrate after defeating the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 during the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Dan Bickley's Profile Picture

BY DAN BICKLEY


Arizona Sports

College football is a festering mess. No one is accountable. No one is in charge. Leadership by greed has effectively killed one of the greatest athletic conferences in history. The sport has rarely seemed so misguided.

At this time next year, college football will be the second most popular sport in America.

If you thought a pitch clock was a boon for Major League Baseball, imagine what a 12-team playoff will do for a sport that has underachieved for decades. Prediction: The expanded playoff will be the panacea that cures all. And there’s a lot to cure.

To wit:

RELATED STORIES

College football fails its most basic tenet. Universities exist to educate young professionals and prepare students for the outside world. Except the brand of football played on campuses across America is nothing at all like the professional workplace, and college football does a pitiful job of preparing its most valuable assets.

Too many quarterbacks arrive in the NFL without proper technique and footwork. The transfer portal has turned every recruit into a transaction. Long-term player development has surrendered to pure commerce. It teaches the worst of lessons.

If things are going bad, leave. If things are going OK, look around for better options. If things are going great, follow the money and cash in someplace else. It is a sport full of mercenaries, where there is loyalty only to one’s state of wellness.

Finally, the very best players at the top of every NFL draft are, by definition, selected and placed on the very worst and sometimes most dysfunctional franchises in the NFL.

The best law students at Georgetown don’t end up in the worst legal firms. The sharpest minds at MIT are recruited by Boeing and Apple, not drafted by family-owned businesses. It’s nonsensical and counterintuitive.

But an expanded playoff is going to resuscitate college football. It won’t wipe out the oligarchies that rule the sport at the moment. It might not prevent a two-conference NFL feeder system otherwise known as ESPN versus Fox. But it will create narratives and underdogs and Cinderella stories and postseason heroes. The playoffs will become a real journey with real engagement and real meritocracy, not just a four-team, three-game invitational determined by a gutless committee.

The sport will begin to feel bigger and more connected. Less regional, and more national. The sport will come alive before our eyes, finally capitalizing on all the inherent advantages college football has squandered for decades, from pageantry to rivalries to fight songs to wacky mascots.

After all, an expanded postseason adheres and pays homage to the golden rule of pigskin:

If you’re looking for something to fix the sport of football, the answer is always more football.

Reach Bickley at dbickley@arizonasports.com. Listen to Bickley & Marotta weekdays from 6 – 10 a.m. on Arizona Sports.

Dan Bickley

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: How Adam Silver, the NBA failed Phoenix Suns and basketball fans again

Dan Bickley dives into why the league and commissioner’s explanation for the call has failed fans.

5 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: How Adam Silver, the NBA failed Phoenix Suns and basketball fans again

Adam Silver joined ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ Wednesday, describing the controversial call at the end of Phoenix Suns-Los Angeles Lakers NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal game as “a very close call.” Dan Bickley dives into why the league and commissioner’s explanation for the call has failed fans. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photos: Getty […]

5 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: No defending NBA referees after Phoenix Suns in-season tournament loss to LA Lakers

Usually one to defend NBA officials in past seasons, Dan Bickley dives into why poorly officiated games are bad for the league following a late controversial call in the Phoenix Suns’ in-season tournament loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photos: Getty Images

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Devin Booker can start MVP campaign during Suns’ In-Season Tournament run

Bickley Blast: Devin Booker can start MVP campaign during Suns’ In-Season Tournament run. Video/Photo: Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports and Phoenix Suns/NBA/Christian Petersen/Getty Images Arizona Sports has the permission and the rights to shoot video from the NBA and the Phoenix Suns.

2 days ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Optimism higher for Kyler Murray’s future with Cardinals after win over Steelers

Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photo: Joe Sargent/Getty Images Presented By

3 days ago

College Football Playoff expansion could be a cure-all for the sport