Coyotes’ comeback attempt held off by Bruins, Arizona drops 2nd straight game

Dec 9, 2023, 2:25 PM

David Pastrnak...

Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) scores on Arizona Coyotes' Connor Ingram (39) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist, Trent Frederic added two assists and the Boston Bruins held off the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday.

Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston and Kevin Shattenkirk got his 99th career goal as the Bruins won for the fourth time in five games and improved to 10-2-1 at home.

Trailing 3-0, Arizona got back-to-back goals from Clayton Keller and Michael Carcone 32 seconds apart early in the second period. They never got closer as Linus Ullmark finished with 31 saves.

Ullmark came up with a pair of stops just outside the goal line late in an Arizona power play and Pastrnak sealed it with his second goal of the game, beating Connor Ingram with a wrist shot with 5:31 left in the third.

Danton Heinen also scored for Boston.

Ingram stopped 24 shots for Arizona, which kicked off a three-game road trip with its second straight loss following a five-game winning streak. The Coyotes went 0-for-5 on the power play.

Pastrnak scored his 15th of the season when he skated the puck out from behind the net, delayed and beat Ingram with a wrist shot 15:22 of the first period. Coyle redirected a crossing pass from Frederic for his 10th goal of the season and a 2-0 lead less than a minute later. Shattenkirk made it 3-0 early in the second period on a power play, one-timing a pass from Pastrnak.

Keller beat Ullmark with a wrist shot from the left circle 2:50 into the second, then Carcone grabbed the puck after a turnover just outside the Arizona zone and beat Ullmark with another wrister from the same circle.

Frederic picked up his second assist with a pass that set up Heinen’s goal from the slot that put Boston back up 4-2 9:12 into the second period.

The Coyotes visit the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

