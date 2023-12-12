Close
Arizona Coyotes drop 3rd straight, fall to Sabres on road

Dec 11, 2023, 7:51 PM

Eric Robinson #50 of the Buffalo Sabres score a second period goal against Karel Vejmelka #70 of th...

Eric Robinson #50 of the Buffalo Sabres score a second period goal against Karel Vejmelka #70 of the Arizona Coyotes during an NHL game on December 11, 2023 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joe Hrycych/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Hrycych/NHLI via Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo and Eric Robinson each had a goal and two assists as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 Monday night.

JJ Peterka, Peyton Krebs and Rasmus Dahlin also scored, and Connor Clifton had two assists to help the Sabres to their second win in three games. Devon Levi made 21 saves.

Michael Kesselring and Michael Carcone scored, and Karel Vejmelka stopped 33 shots in his first start since Nov. 22 for the Coyotes, who have lost three straight following a five-game win streak.

The Sabres grabbed a 1-0 lead at 2:25 of the first period when Okposo buried a rebound from a shot by Robinson past Vejmelka for his fifth goal.

Kesselring tied it for the Coyotes at 3:01 of the second as he received a pass from Logan Cooley and beat Levi for his first NHL goal.

Robinson, acquired from Columbus last Wednesday, got his first goal with the Sabres at 6:14 of the middle period to make it 2-1.

Krebs made it a two-goal game at 10:52 when he snapped the puck past Vejmelka after a give-and-go with Okposo.

Peterka made it 4-1 with 4:54 left in the second with his 12th when he banked the puck off Vejmelka’s leg pad.

Carcone’s 14th came short-handed with 7:13 left in the third period and cut the Sabres lead to 4-2. Dahlin’s empty-net goal with 1:05 to play capped the scoring.

Sabres forward Alex Tuch returned to practice on Monday morning and will likely return to the lineup this week. Tuch has been out of the lineup since he sustained a lower-body injury Dec. 3 against Nashville.

Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi did not play and is listed as day-to-day because of a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Pittsburgh on Tuesday night to conclude a three-game trip.

Sabres: At Colorado on Wednesday night to open a three-game trip.

