The NBA is suspending Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green indefinitely after his flagrant 2 and ejection from Tuesday’s game at the Phoenix Suns for striking center Jusuf Nurkic in the face, the league announced.

Green said he was trying to draw a foul by throwing his arms up but admitted to hitting Nurkic hard after spinning and clocking the big man with his right hand. It was Green’s third ejection of the season, another of which involved him putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock during a scuffle.

“I am not one to apologize for things I mean to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him,” Green told reporters postgame. “… I’m not an accurate enough puncher to do a full 360 and connect with someone.”

Draymond has been ejected after flagrant foul on Nurkić pic.twitter.com/RmrLU5tdw8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2023

The veteran is expected to receive counseling and must meet certain criteria before returning, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Green, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Green’s agent Rich Paul are expected to meet Thursday to discuss the path forward.

Green will continue to practice with the Warriors, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/MUyW5ygJsb — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 14, 2023

The four-time All-Star was already suspended five games earlier this season for his sleeper hold on Gobert and has now been ejected from 18 regular season games in his career. The latest suspension takes into account Green’s history of “unsportsmanlike acts.”

Nurkic didn’t take kindly to the strike and called for Green to find some help.

“What’s going on with him? I don’t know,” Nurkic told reporters at Footprint Center. “Personally, I feel like that brother need(s) help. I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me. At the same time, it had nothing to do with basketball, man.”

