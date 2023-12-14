Close
NBA suspends Warriors’ Draymond Green indefinitely after striking Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic

Dec 13, 2023, 6:38 PM | Updated: 6:42 pm

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors...

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being ejected for a flagrant foul during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on December 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 119-116. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

The NBA is suspending Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green indefinitely after his flagrant 2 and ejection from Tuesday’s game at the Phoenix Suns for striking center Jusuf Nurkic in the face, the league announced.

Green said he was trying to draw a foul by throwing his arms up but admitted to hitting Nurkic hard after spinning and clocking the big man with his right hand. It was Green’s third ejection of the season, another of which involved him putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock during a scuffle.

“I am not one to apologize for things I mean to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him,” Green told reporters postgame. “… I’m not an accurate enough puncher to do a full 360 and connect with someone.”

The veteran is expected to receive counseling and must meet certain criteria before returning, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Green, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Green’s agent Rich Paul are expected to meet Thursday to discuss the path forward.

Green will continue to practice with the Warriors, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes.

The four-time All-Star was already suspended five games earlier this season for his sleeper hold on Gobert and has now been ejected from 18 regular season games in his career. The latest suspension takes into account Green’s history of “unsportsmanlike acts.”

Nurkic didn’t take kindly to the strike and called for Green to find some help.

“What’s going on with him? I don’t know,” Nurkic told reporters at Footprint Center. “Personally, I feel like that brother need(s) help. I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me. At the same time, it had nothing to do with basketball, man.”

