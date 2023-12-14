Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns welcome back Nets’ Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson with tribute video

Dec 13, 2023, 7:40 PM | Updated: 7:41 pm

Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets...

Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts with Cameron Johnson #2 after their 114-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 06, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns paid tribute to Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson with a video in their return to Footprint Center as members of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

The Nets’ introductions were cut at three players before the video tribute began to highlight moments from Bridges’ and Johnson’s tenures with Phoenix.

RELATED STORIES

“The Twins” acknowledged the crowd, one in which their jerseys were prominent. “Welcome back” signs were all over the place, as well.

“I love the fans here. When I’m back in town, they treat me as if I never left,” Johnson told reporters at shootaround on Wednesday. “And that’s something you just can’t take for granted because nobody can really take that away from you.”

Wednesday was their first game against the Suns since getting traded to Brooklyn as part of the package for Kevin Durant last season. Both were homegrown talents (Bridges acquired via trade on draft night 2018) who developed from lottery picks to key contributors on an NBA Finals team.

They played a combined 642 games with Phoenix, including playoffs, and were fan favorites.

Phoenix Suns

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors...

Alex Weiner

NBA suspends Warriors’ Draymond Green indefinitely after striking Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic

The NBA is suspending Warriors star Draymond Green indefinitely after his flagrant 2 and ejection from Tuesday's game at the Phoenix Suns.

1 hour ago

Cam Johnson (L) #6 and Mikal Bridges #5 of the 2023 USA Basketball Men’s National Team are interv...

Kellan Olson

Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson make emotional return to Phoenix while showing value in Brooklyn

Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson coming back to Phoenix on Wednesday created an emotional day for many at Footprint Center.

5 hours ago

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker...

Arizona Sports

Suns to have Durant, Booker and Beal for Big 3 debut vs. Nets

The Phoenix Suns will debut the Big Three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal against the Brooklyn Nets.

6 hours ago

Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson of the Nets...

Arizona Sports

Nets’ Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson feeling love with return to face Suns

Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson return for the Brooklyn Nets against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

7 hours ago

Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns after getting hit in the face by Draymond Green...

Kevin Zimmerman

Jusuf Nurkic on Draymond Green’s ejection: ‘I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me’

Draymond Green, who hit Jusuf Nurkic in the face Tuesday, has been ejected three times in 15 appearances for the Golden State Warriors.

11 hours ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns greets Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors following the...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns grind through another bizarre home win vs. Warriors

If this new Suns team we are still getting to know has any defining traits 23 games into the season, it's playing themselves into ugly games.

19 hours ago

Suns welcome back Nets’ Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson with tribute video