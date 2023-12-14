The Phoenix Suns paid tribute to Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson with a video in their return to Footprint Center as members of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

The Nets’ introductions were cut at three players before the video tribute began to highlight moments from Bridges’ and Johnson’s tenures with Phoenix.

The Suns welcome back Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson 🎥 pic.twitter.com/M0EnFzOkZc — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) December 14, 2023

“The Twins” acknowledged the crowd, one in which their jerseys were prominent. “Welcome back” signs were all over the place, as well.

“I love the fans here. When I’m back in town, they treat me as if I never left,” Johnson told reporters at shootaround on Wednesday. “And that’s something you just can’t take for granted because nobody can really take that away from you.”

Wednesday was their first game against the Suns since getting traded to Brooklyn as part of the package for Kevin Durant last season. Both were homegrown talents (Bridges acquired via trade on draft night 2018) who developed from lottery picks to key contributors on an NBA Finals team.

They played a combined 642 games with Phoenix, including playoffs, and were fan favorites.

