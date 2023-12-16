Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal hobbled to the locker room after turning his ankle while landing on a three-point attempt in the first quarter Friday against the New York Knicks at Footprint Center.

The Suns ruled him out for the rest of the game soon after with a right ankle injury, and the Knicks went on to win 139-122.

Beal’s ankle clipped Knicks defender Donta DiVincenzo’s heel on his landing, which caused the ankle to turn. Beal crumpled to the ground holding his right leg, and DiVincenzo was hit with a flagrant 1.

Beal knocked down the free throw for a four-point possession before exiting.

Nassir Little entered for Beal with 7:28 left in the opening quarter.

Friday was Beal’s third game back after missed 12 straight contests with back issues. It was also the second game with Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in the lineup.

Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters pregame Beal would not have been on a minutes restriction.

Beal had six points and an assist in five minutes.

The Suns also did not have Eric Gordon or Josh Okogie available Friday night due to injuries.

