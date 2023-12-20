The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday added former Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker and re-signed linebacker Davion Taylor to the practice squad after releasing him in October.

Arizona also released rookie receiver Daniel Arias.

Shenker, who played five years at Auburn, spent part of this season and training camp with the Raiders after going undrafted. He was released on Oct. 24.

The move gives Arizona depth at tight end behind Trey McBride and rookie Elijah Higgins. They could receive the bulk of action on Sunday against the Chicago Bears with veteran Geoff Swaim battling a calf injury.

The Cardinals also could elevate Blake Whiteheart and Bernhard Seikovits off the practice squad for game action.

Taylor appeared in 21 games over the 2020-21 seasons with Philadelphia.

The 2021 season was spent under current Cardinals head coach and former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Taylor recorded 41 tackles with two forced fumbles that year.

Arias has been on and off of Arizona’s practice squad roster this season after going undrafted. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs for a stint.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By