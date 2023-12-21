Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Kevin Durant has an unreleased record with Lil Wayne

Dec 21, 2023, 2:35 PM

All-Star MVP Kevin Durant #35 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Western Conference celebrates with hip-hop artist Lil' Wayne during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center on February 26, 2012 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has bars — so says subject expert on bars Lil Wayne. The pair, according to Wayne, have recorded together, and Durant’s verses could be a part of Weezy’s upcoming Tha Carter VI album.

Durant apparently requested that Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks ask Lil Wayne whether a snippet of the song could be played during the rapper’s appearance on Rooks’ show.

“Why would KD do that?” Lil Wayne said. “That was on the low. KD you messed up. Now that you done that, I just want you to know you messed up and that song was being considered to be on Tha Carter VI without you saying something.

“No, (I’m) not playing a snippet because I just told the people how important the song, the verse is. It actually was supposed to go on the Collegrove album with me and 2 Chainz that just came out.”

Rooks followed up about Durant’s rapping chops.

“KD’s a jewel, like something of the past because he’s a backpack rapper,” Lil Wayne said. “I imagine you probably could call a timeout during the game and probably ask him to rap, and he probably got a verse for you.

“KD probably got bars and it sound like it.”

When we might hear Durant’s voice next to one of this generation’s most famous rappers remains to be seen.

Lil Wayne released a mixtape, Tha Fix Before Tha VI, at the end of September before Welcome 2 Collegrove came out in mid-November.

Kevin Durant has an unreleased record with Lil Wayne