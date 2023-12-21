Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

EMPIRE OF THE SUNS

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker: ‘It’s time to pick it up’

Dec 21, 2023, 3:23 PM

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are behind.

A third of the way through the season, the Suns still have to establish a base of the building blocks that make teams great. While Bradley Beal (right ankle sprain) remains out, and even though it has been through lots of other injuries, Phoenix has more than enough talent at its disposal to be better than a 14-13 record. The on-court product has been far more telling than the record as well.

The embodiment of all this has been Phoenix’s last four games, three losses and one comeback win over the 4-21 Washington Wizards. It’s clear the Suns still are in a feeling-out process on both ends of the floor, and that is a step a good chunk of the league has already figured out.

Sometimes, it takes a while. Phoenix in 2020-21 started 8-8 before an NBA Finals run. The Boston Celtics made it there the next year despite a 25-25 open to the regular season. Teams can make up the lost time. It’s what the Suns have to do, and guard Devin Booker was asked after practice on Thursday what goes into building cohesion.

RELATED STORIES

“Just keep learning each other, keep talking, don’t be scared to hold each other accountable,” Booker said. “We’re all on the same path and we all have the same goal and that’s to win basketball games and we understand it’s not going to be easy. It’s not an easy league.

“We have enough guys on this team that have been around the block and understand that so it’s time to pick it up.”

The last bit really sums it up. This is too experienced of a team to be going through some serious road bumps in finding that flow.

The most recent Suns loss in Portland showed at least what they can be capable of in the first quarter, when the offense had real pace that was aided by the defense staying connected and generating stops. Both of those things faded back to inconsistency in the remaining three quarters.

How do the Suns keep up the pace offensively?

“That we keep defending,” Booker said. “Being active on the defensive end and securing the rebound first and then just getting out in transition, playing fast.”

How do you play fast still while the defense is struggling?

“It’s always tough to keep up the pace if you’re grabbing the ball out the net every time but there’s still a way to be dynamic in the half-court offense even on made baskets,” he said. “We’ve been working on it.”

That was the most noticeable change in a 38-20 Blazers third quarter. While it was tougher to run off makes, Phoenix’s pace in its half-court offense was woeful. When there was movement, it lacked zip. And a few times, there wasn’t much movement at all.

The Suns weren’t making up for it defensively.

Booker’s response on his No. 1 point of emphasis for the defense the last couple of weeks goes back to the foundational aspect that has to be set still.

“Starting with communication and effort and it goes from there,” Booker said. “It’s a domino effect once people are talking and we’re all engaged. We’ve showed really good spurts of it and now it’s just to do it out there for the full 48 minutes.”

Empire of the Suns

Frank Vogel, Phoenix Suns head coach...

Kevin Zimmerman

The Suns’ biggest red flag: They’re not doing what they said they’d do

Nobody expected that a Frank Vogel-coached Phoenix Suns team with a Big Three would be searching for an identity.

1 day ago

Jerami Grant #9 of the Portland Trail Blazers, Kevin Durant #35 and Nassir Little #25 of the Phoeni...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns revert to same issues, lose to Blazers

The Suns started Tuesday's loss to the Blazers looking the part of a group responding to a bad few games. And then that same team showed up.

2 days ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns attempts a shot over Tyus Jones #5 of the Washington Wizards du...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns face reality check after comeback win vs. Wizards

The Phoenix Suns had another concerning effort at home, this time requiring a comeback against the lowly Washington Wizards.

4 days ago

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and forward Kevin Durant (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns’ defense ‘not good enough’ again in loss to Knicks

Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel got straight to the point with how his team has been defending after a loss to the Knicks.

6 days ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Oklahoma City Thunder moves the ball as Shawn Marion #0 of the Dallas Maver...

Kellan Olson

Shawn Marion’s Ring of Honor reflection includes battles with Kevin Durant

On a night to honor Shawn Marion's legacy with the Phoenix Suns, he and Kevin Durant reflected on their past memorable battles.

6 days ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns high fives Bradley Beal #3 and Devin Booker #1 during the seco...

Kellan Olson

Suns’ lack of cohesion spoils Big 3’s debut, Twins’ Nets win in return

The Phoenix Suns still require some time to jell, and the lack of clicking together into place for a new group has been apparent.

8 days ago

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker: ‘It’s time to pick it up’