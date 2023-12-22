Close
Karel Vejmelka wins NHLPA Player of the Week honors

Dec 22, 2023, 1:00 PM

Karel Vejmelka has been named player of the week by the NHLPA. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

BY TOM KUEBEL


Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka was named the NHL Players Association’s Player of the Week after picking up three wins, including a shutout against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

The stats over the three games were impressive as Vejmelka allowed just two goals on 77 shots (.974 save percentage) and a 0.73 goals against average.

Vejmelka started the week strong with the shutout performance in a 2-0 win against Buffalo where he faced 28 shots.

On Tuesday, Vejmelka came in on relief duty after Connor Ingram allowed three goals in the first period against the Ottawa Senators.

His insertion into the lineup sparked a four-goal rally by the Coyotes and he stopped all 16 shots he faced to earn the hard-fought comeback victory.

On Thursday, Vejmelka surrendered two goals but made 29 saves to secure his third win of the week.

Vejmelka had a rough start to the season with the Coyotes, winning just two games in his first 12 appearances between the pipes.

The hot week boosted his stats on the season to a respectable 2.85 goals against average and .906 save percentage on the season.

The Coyotes finish the calendar year with back-to-back meetings (Saturday and Wednesday) with the Colorado Avalanche before a Friday evening faceoff with the Anaheim Ducks.

