Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Udoka Azubuike poster dunk highlights arrival to Suns rotation

Dec 27, 2023, 7:59 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns center Udoka Azubuike was brought in on a two-way contract and was hardly seeing the court prior to the last three games and he is taking advantage of the opportunity.

In the third quarter against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Azubuike received the ball in the short roll, where he took a dribble, something he doesn’t do much of unless he’s right by the basket. But after getting downhill, the big man’s 7-foot-7 wingspan was on full display as he rather easily rose up over Houston’s Alperen Sengun for the poster dunk.

With the struggles for backup center Drew Eubanks, Azubuike took his place in the rotation after making his debut in it across 22 effective minutes against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Azubuike produced 11 points and 11 rebounds in that defeat and continued his good play in Houston.

Azubuike was originally a first-round pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2020 NBA Draft with the 27th selection. He spent three seasons there before entering free agency and signing with the Suns on a two-way contract this past offseason.

Phoenix Suns

Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Cent...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Jusuf Nurkić available Wednesday; Rockets without Dillon Brooks

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić and wing Josh Okogie are listed as probable for Wednesday's road game against the Rockets.

6 hours ago

Steve Kerr...

Associated Press

Steve Kerr critical of NBA ‘legislating defense out of the game’

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr doesn't feel like defense gets rewarded consistently enough in today's NBA.

2 days ago

Suns guard Devin Booker looking at video board (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Kellan Olson

Suns show signs of life vs. Mavs before same story in 4th quarter

Every step forward for the Suns in a losing effort will demonstrate how far the group has to go in order to play at the level they want to.

2 days ago

Phoenix Suns forward Chimezie Metu...

Arizona Sports

Suns receive notable efforts from Grayson Allen, Chimezie Metu but fall to Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns received a couple big-time performances from the supporting cast in a losing effort against the Mavericks.

2 days ago

Josh Okogie...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Josh Okogie returns, Nassir Little in for Christmas matchup vs. Mavericks

The Suns will get Josh Okogie's defensive energy back on Monday, as he is available to play against the Mavericks after missing five games.

2 days ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns passes the ball around Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks ...

David Veenstra

Devin Booker: ‘Me and Luka’s respect for each other has been mutual’

Ahead of Devin Booker and the Suns' Christmas matchup with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, both spoke about their longstanding rivalry. 

3 days ago

Udoka Azubuike poster dunk highlights arrival to Suns rotation