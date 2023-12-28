Phoenix Suns center Udoka Azubuike was brought in on a two-way contract and was hardly seeing the court prior to the last three games and he is taking advantage of the opportunity.

In the third quarter against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Azubuike received the ball in the short roll, where he took a dribble, something he doesn’t do much of unless he’s right by the basket. But after getting downhill, the big man’s 7-foot-7 wingspan was on full display as he rather easily rose up over Houston’s Alperen Sengun for the poster dunk.

UDOKA WITH THE POSTER! 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/B6h04fs2NQ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 28, 2023

With the struggles for backup center Drew Eubanks, Azubuike took his place in the rotation after making his debut in it across 22 effective minutes against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Azubuike produced 11 points and 11 rebounds in that defeat and continued his good play in Houston.

Azubuike was originally a first-round pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2020 NBA Draft with the 27th selection. He spent three seasons there before entering free agency and signing with the Suns on a two-way contract this past offseason.

