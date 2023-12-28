Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes overcome 4-goal deficit to stun Avalanche 5-4 in OT

Dec 27, 2023, 10:08 PM

Coyotes Game winner celebration...

(Photo by Jeremy Schnell.)

(Photo by Jeremy Schnell.)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TEMPE — Jack McBain scored with 20 seconds left in the overtime and the Arizona Coyotes overcame a four-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Wednesday night.

McBain scored on a scramble in front of the net to give Arizona its fifth victory in six games.

With goalie Karel Vejmelka off for an extra attacker, Sean Durzi tied it at 4 with a wrist shot from between the circles with 2:07 remaining in regulation. Durzi also had three assists.

Lawson Crouse, Michael Kesselring and Jason Zucker also scored for Arizona, and Vejmelka made 20 saves. The Coyotes overcame a three-goal deficit in a 4-3 victory over Ottawa on Dec. 19.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist for Colorado to extend his points streak to 19 games, one short of the franchise record set by Paul Stastny in 2006-07.

MacKinnon also has an NHL-high 27 points in December, a career high for a month, and is a point short of Stastny’s team record for points in a month.

Mikko Rantanen also had a goal and an assist for Colorado, Jonathan Drouin and Logan O’Connor also scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves. The Avalanche, 4-1 winners over the Coyotes in the final game before the holiday break, are 0-3-3 in their last six road games.

MacKinnon gave Colorado a 4-0 lead on a two-man advantage with 6:34 left in the second period.

Crouse scored with 3:29 left in the second on a wrist shot from the right circle. Kesselring cut it to two goals at 3:48 of the third, and Zucker made it 4-3 on a wraparound at 7:04.

Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller and the Coyotes are threatening to sneak into the playoffs early in the 2023-24 seas...

Tom Kuebel

Here’s what’s on the Coyotes’ Christmas list, and Arizona’s New Year’s resolutions

Here's what the Arizona Coyotes should have on their Christmas list and some New Year's resolutions for the team heading into 2024.

3 days ago

Connor Ingram...

Damon Allred

Coyotes caught in Avalanche as win streak gets halted

The Arizona Coyotes fell on the road to a Colorado Avalanche team that's won five straight on its home ice in Denver.

4 days ago

Karel Vejmelka has been named player of the week by the NHLPA. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...

Tom Kuebel

Karel Vejmelka wins NHLPA Player of the Week honors

Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka wins NHLPA player of the week honors for leading the team to three straight wins while surrendering just two goals.

6 days ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: What is on your wish list for Arizona Sports teams this holiday season?

What is on your wish list for Arizona Sports teams this holiday season? Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ Follow […]

6 days ago

Nick Schmaltz...

Associated Press

Coyotes beat Sharks for 2nd time on 4-game winning streak, Keller scores again

Clayton Keller scored his third goal in three games and the Coyotes beat the Sharks on Thursday to extend their win streak to four.

6 days ago

J.J. Moser #90 of the Arizona Coyotes shoots the puck past Mark Kastelic #12 of the Ottawa Senators...

Associated Press

Coyotes rally past Senators with 4 unanswered goals for 3rd straight win

Michael Kesselring scored with 3:33 remaining to cap a four-goal comeback in the Arizona Coyotes' victory over Ottawa.

8 days ago

Coyotes overcome 4-goal deficit to stun Avalanche 5-4 in OT