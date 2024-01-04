Arizona Coyotes veteran forward Jason Zucker was suspended three games by the NHL for boarding Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins during Tuesday’s matchup at Mullett Arena.

Zucker had a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday.

Cousins delivered a hit on Arizona’s Juusco Valimaki while the latter was on a knee along the boards late in the second period, and Zucker responded by checking Cousins from behind. That led to a fight between Zucker and Florida’s Gustav Forsling.

Things got nasty between Jason Zucker and Nick Cousins at the end of the 2nd period tonight 😳 pic.twitter.com/CgmfIFz76g — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 3, 2024

Zucker received major penalties for boarding and fighting along with a game misconduct, so his night was over. Forsling was hit with an instigator penalty.

Arizona was outscored 3-1 in the final period and lost the game, 4-1.

The Coyotes have four more games on their homestand. They face the New York Islanders on Thursday, Winnipeg Jets Sunday, Boston Bruins Tuesday and Calgary Flames on Jan. 11.

After a physical game, Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny said he wasn’t concerned about his team’s toughness.

“We can take care of ourselves, I’m not worried about that,” Tourigny told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Wednesday. “I think we have guys who are willing, and we have toughness on our team so it’s not the style of game where we shy away or we don’t perform, that’s not a problem for us.”

