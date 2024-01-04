Close
Coyotes’ Jason Zucker suspended 3 games for hit on Panthers’ Cousins

Jan 3, 2024, 8:25 PM | Updated: 8:31 pm

Jason Zucker...

Jason Zucker #16 of the Arizona Coyotes confers with a teammate during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on October 13, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Coyotes veteran forward Jason Zucker was suspended three games by the NHL for boarding Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins during Tuesday’s matchup at Mullett Arena.

Zucker had a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday.

Cousins delivered a hit on Arizona’s Juusco Valimaki while the latter was on a knee along the boards late in the second period, and Zucker responded by checking Cousins from behind. That led to a fight between Zucker and Florida’s Gustav Forsling.

Zucker received major penalties for boarding and fighting along with a game misconduct, so his night was over. Forsling was hit with an instigator penalty.

Arizona was outscored 3-1 in the final period and lost the game, 4-1.

The Coyotes have four more games on their homestand. They face the New York Islanders on Thursday, Winnipeg Jets Sunday, Boston Bruins Tuesday and Calgary Flames on Jan. 11.

After a physical game, Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny said he wasn’t concerned about his team’s toughness.

“We can take care of ourselves, I’m not worried about that,” Tourigny told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Wednesday. “I think we have guys who are willing, and we have toughness on our team so it’s not the style of game where we shy away or we don’t perform, that’s not a problem for us.”

