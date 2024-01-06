Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol suffered a sprained right ankle during Friday’s 113-97 victory over the Miami Heat at Footprint Center, head coach Frank Vogel told reporters postgame.

Vogel said Bol’s X-rays were negative. The Suns’ next game is Sunday against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

Bol has seen an uptick in opportunities off the bench and has made the most of them. He scored 25 points in 39 minutes over his last two games entering Friday.

The 7-foot-3 big played 10 minutes on Friday and scored four points, including an off-balance shot in the lane after juggling the ball and spinning in the third quarter. He was a bit ginger getting up after the bucket and exited 11 seconds later.

Bol Bol gets the circus shot to go! Heat-Suns | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/sAoKR1jYxm pic.twitter.com/oR92B6Tf1G — NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2024

He was looked at by training staff and did not play in the fourth quarter.

Bradley Beal dropped 25 points in 37 minutes, but there was a moment in the fourth quarter when he seemed to limp. Beal stayed in the game, and Vogel said afterword the guard was fine.

Jusuf Nurkic took a shot to the eye, but there is no concussion concern, Vogel said.

Phoenix won without Kevin Durant (hamstring), Eric Gordon (knee) or Nassir Little (knee).

Follow @AZSports