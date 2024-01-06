Close
Warriors’ Chris Paul fractures hand, will have surgery next week

Jan 5, 2024, 11:24 PM

Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors...

Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State guard Chris Paul fractured his left hand Friday night in the Warriors’ 113-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons and will have surgery next week.

The Warriors made the announcement after the game regarding Paul, who had eight points, six rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes. He’s expected to return this season.

“That’s tough, I feel so bad for Chris, I know he’s had a couple of hand surgeries before I believe, maybe on the other hand,” coach Steve Kerr said. ”I saw him holding it and instantly was worried. Just got the word after walking off the floor. So I feel terrible for Chris and obviously guys will step up and be ready to play. We’ve got to hold down the fort without him.”

The 38-year-old Paul, acquired from Washington on draft day for Jordan Poole after earlier going to the Wizards from the Phoenix Suns, had started the past four games but has also guided the reserves so far this season.

“It’s tough, Chris is a really big part of the team,” Dario Saric said. “We’re going to need to figure it out somehow. … It’s a huge loss.”

Paul came into the game Friday averaging 9.0 points, 7.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

“It’s going to be tough, Chris is an all-time great and he’s fit right into our team and made life so much easier not only on Steph but he’s kind of captained that second unit,” Kerr said.

