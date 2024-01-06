Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Former Suns F Ish Wainright waived by Trail Blazers

Jan 6, 2024, 11:35 AM | Updated: 11:36 am

Ish Wainright, Josh Okogie...

Ish Wainright battles with Josh Okogie for a loose ball. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Days after playing in Phoenix for the first time since being waived by the Suns, the Portland Trail Blazers waived forward Ish Wainright, the team announced Saturday.

Wainright played 105 games over two seasons for the Suns from 2021-23, tallying more than 350 points and nearly 200 rebounds as a depth piece for the Suns. He started as a two-way player and earned a standard roster spot over time.

He totaled just over 16 minutes over five games across the Blazers’ first 30 games as he dealt with minor injuries and sat behind players that Blazers general manager Joe Cronin was more invested in developing.

He then averaged just under 15 minutes per game over his final two games as a Blazer, Monday against the Suns and Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, both of which were blowout losses for Portland.

He shot 5-for-9 from three in the final two games after going just 1-for-7 in the earlier five games. He also posted a season high five rebounds along with his season high nine points in the loss to Dallas.

RELATED STORIES

Although the Suns know firsthand how valuable Wainright can be to a locker room, their roster is currently full with 15 standard players and three two-way players, so they would need to cut a player in order to add the waived Wainright if interested.

“Phoenix is home,” Wainright told Arizona Sports when making his return Monday. “I’m not gonna be like, ‘Oh, this is not home.’ No. Phoenix is home. My mom loves it here, my lady lives here, my family’s here too. I will be looking for a house eventually.”

Phoenix Suns

Ricky Rubio and Devin Booker...

Kevin Zimmerman

As he retires from NBA, let’s not forget Ricky Rubio and his season with the Suns

As he retires from the NBA, Ricky Rubio is worth giving a tip of the cap for his one year with the Phoenix Suns.

8 hours ago

Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors...

Associated Press

Warriors’ Chris Paul fractures hand, will have surgery next week

Chris Paul fractured his left hand Friday night in the Warriors' victory over the Pistons and will have surgery next week.

15 hours ago

Bradley Beal and Devin Booker (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns find crisp execution, get by Heat for another home win

A Friday night win over the Miami Heat for the Phoenix Suns proved they are still capable of unloading tons of firepower, even shorthanded.

16 hours ago

Bradley Beal, Bam Adebayo...

Haboob Blog

Suns’ Bradley Beal, Heat’s Bam Adebayo flex on each other

All the official could so was smile watching Suns guard Bradley Beal and Heat center Bam Adebayo flex in each other's faces and laugh.

16 hours ago

Bol Bol...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Bol Bol sprains ankle in win over Heat, Vogel says

Suns big man Bol Bol suffered a sprained right ankle during Friday's victory over the Heat, head coach Frank Vogel told reporters. 

17 hours ago

Grayson Allen...

Arizona Sports

Grayson Allen ties Suns record for 3s in win over Heat

Phoenix Suns wing Grayson Allen threatened to capture the franchise's single-game record for 3s in the first half alone on Friday.

17 hours ago

Former Suns F Ish Wainright waived by Trail Blazers