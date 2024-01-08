Arizona Cardinals re-sign 8 players to future contracts

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed eight players to future contracts, a yearly occurrence for each NFL team following the regular season’s conclusion.

In last season’s batch, the Cardinals inked 14 players to future deals, dwarfing the eight signed this year. Though that crop included specialists such as a kicker, punter and long snapper, this year’s grouping focuses on offensive line and skill player depth.

All eight players finished the 2023 season on the practice squad and will now have the opportunity to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster over the summer.

Andre Baccellia led the list for Arizona, and there’s a chance his 30 transactions according to Pro Football Reference — including this one — over the last 32 months rank first in the league for one player with the same team in that span.

Baccellia also saw the most snaps for the Cardinals among those signed with his 49 offensive snaps and 18 on special teams. Offensively, he did not record a touch in his 49 snaps.

Tony Jones Jr. was close behind with 44 and 13 snaps respectively. Jones ran five times for 25 yards and caught three passes for 16 yards.

Arizona Cardinals 2024 future contracts

– Wide receiver Andre Baccellia (67 snaps)

– Running back Tony Jones Jr. (57 snaps)

– Offensive lineman Jackson Barton (three snaps)

– Wide receiver Kaden Davis

– Offensive lineman Marquis Hayes

– Tight end Bernhard Seikovits

– Wide receiver Jeff Smith

– Cornerback Quavian White

