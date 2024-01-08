Suns’ Kevin Durant, Eric Gordon probable vs. Clippers; Bol Bol out

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is probable to play in Monday’s road matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, the second game of a back-to-back after Durant made his return Sunday.

Eric Gordon is also probable after missing Phoenix’s last two games dealing with right knee soreness.

Bol Bol (ankle) and Nassir Little (knee) are both out again while Udoka Azubuike is doubtful with an illness.

Clippers forward Moussa Diabate (hand) is out and the only L.A. player listed on the injury report. He has only seen the court in 10 games this season and he’s only played more than 10 minutes twice.

Durant posted a 23-point, 10-rebound double double in his return to action on Sunday and played a pretty full load with 36 minutes in the loss.

He started off his scoring with this dunk.

Kevin Durant with the two-hand jam 💥 pic.twitter.com/imVYoO6mXO — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 8, 2024

With his 0-for-1 night from behind the arc, Durant was unseated for his league lead in three-point percentage by none other than teammate Grayson Allen, who now leads 47.4% to Durant’s 47.3%.

With the likely return of Gordon who sits at 40.9%, Phoenix would be adding their third player shooting at least 40%.

It’s worth noting that Drew Eubanks and Bol Bol are shooting 100% and 60% from three respectively, but it’s only on a combined eight attempts for the season.