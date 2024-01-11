Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns getting healthier with return of Bol Bol vs. Lakers

Jan 10, 2024, 6:39 PM | Updated: 6:46 pm

Bol Bol #11 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the first half of the NBA game against the Miami Heat...

Bol Bol #11 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the first half of the NBA game against the Miami Heat at Footprint Center on January 05, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Heat 113-97. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns are getting back Bol Bol (right ankle sprain) and Nassir Little (left knee soreness) for Thursday’s game in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

The return of those two and two-way center Udoka Azubuike (illness) means Phoenix is now only missing Damion Lee, who had surgery on his right meniscus in mid-October prior to the start of the season. Lee was the only player listed on Wednesday’s injury report, as this is the healthiest Phoenix has been all year.

The Lakers, meanwhile, listed Anthony Davis probable (left ankle sprain/bone bruise), LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) and Cam Reddish (facial laceration) questionable and Rui Hachimura (left calf strain) doubtful. Guard Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) remains out.

Bol got his second opportunity in the rotation on Jan. 1 and played 20 good minutes in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The hyper-large and skilled 7-foot-3 player was reinventing himself as an energy big, making hustle plays off the ball and the correct reads when he was on it. He sprained that ankle in Friday’s victory against the Miami Heat.

RELATED STORIES

Little has had spurts of good play but his latest stint out was his fifth different one of the season already, and this absence was over seven games. The 23-year-old had problems staying healthy in Portland prior to getting acquired by the Suns. Of Phoenix’s options on the wing among the reserves, Little has been the most reliable. He’s averaging 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game.

Azubuike got a chance to play because of injuries on Dec. 22, and like Bol he took advantage of it. He spent the next handful of games as the first center off the bench, although Vogel was filling those minutes elsewhere with Azubuike only playing 20 total minutes in his last four games before Drew Eubanks took back the position on the depth chart.

Phoenix Suns

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Empire of the Suns podcast: The Phoenix Suns look like an average basketball team

Empire of the Suns podcast: The Phoenix Suns look like an average basketball team. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

5 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Where is the Suns team that Frank Vogel promised?

Where is the Suns team that Frank Vogel promised? Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

10 hours ago

Phoenix Suns Eric Gordon, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen (Photos courte...

Kellan Olson

What makes an elite shooter? Suns’ own share jump-shot origins

The Phoenix Suns have five of the best and most fundamentally sound shooters in the world. How did each of them develop that?

13 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: The Phoenix Suns record against the best in the West will shock you

The Phoenix Suns record against the best in the West will shock you Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

1 day ago

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns...

Associated Press

Kevin Durant meant no ‘ill will’ in comment after Draymond Green suspension

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was initially upset at Kevin Durant’s comments about him but said KD's comments helped him grow.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Suns fans sit in purgatory as Phoenix continues to struggle

After the Phoenix Suns’ 27-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Dan Bickley shares his feelings on the team, their struggles and their playoff chances. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photos: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

1 day ago

Phoenix Suns getting healthier with return of Bol Bol vs. Lakers