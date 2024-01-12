Close
Emma Stone interrupted the Suns game to say ‘bye’ to Grayson Allen

Jan 12, 2024, 8:20 AM | Updated: 8:36 am

Emma Stone at Suns-Lakers on Jan. 11, 2024...

Actress and film producer Emma Stone court side during the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Please watch below as Bradley Beal, Josh Okogie and Saben Lee react in confusion as recent Golden Globe winner Emma Stone interrupts the still-ongoing basketball game to say “goodbye” to Phoenix Suns teammate Grayson Allen.

There are layers to this.

Stone, who is from Scottsdale, Arizona, was sporting a “PHX” hat to support Phoenix’s visit to face the Los Angeles Lakers in what turned into a blowout.

She dipped with about three minutes left as the Suns starters put the warmups on for good.

Congrats to Stone not only for winning a Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in a musical or comedy motion picture in the past week but also for having the esteem to stop everyone in their tracks while they are technically on the clock working.

To be fair, the “Poor Things” star’s compass for having chill interactions with other famous people is a little different than even NBA stars.

Will we refer to this Suns win as The Emma Stone Game?

Phoenix beat Los Angeles easily, 127-109, a sigh of relief for Stone and other Suns fans who have been on edge about the state of the team through a 20-18 start to this point.

If this is looked back upon as a turning point in a season that began with NBA championship expectations, it will forever be known as The Emma Stone Game.

And fans will be pleading for Emma to show up a little more often.

