Coyotes bit by power play in overtime loss to Flames

The Arizona Coyotes allowed the game-winning goal with 17 seconds left of overtime in a 3-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Calgary’s Yegor Sharangovich ripped the game-winner past Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram on the power play, the first Flames power play goal in five opportunities. The Coyotes were penalized for too many men at 3:03 of overtime and Sharangovich roofed a sharp-angled shot.

Arizona (21-18-3) led 2-0 with 12 minutes remaining in the third period after goals by Sean Durzi and Logan Cooley, but Calgary evened the score with a pair of goals within 63 seconds of each other.

Blake Coleman scored his team-leading 20th and his fifth in four games at 8:54 by redirecting Rasmus Andersson’s feed from behind the goal line. Nazem Kadri extended his point streak to seven straight games driving the net to knock in a one-handed pass from Martin Pospisil at 9:57.

Tuesday marked the Flames’ second win over the Coyotes in the span of a week. Calgary picked up a 6-2 victory at Mullett Arena on Thursday.

“We played a really solid game,” Arizona head coach Andre Tourigny said. “If you look at the scoring chances, the pace of the game, possession, it’s a good team on the other side and I think we played one of our most complete games.”

Durzi crushed the game’s first goal on a one-timer in the second period for his seventh goal of the year.

Durzi then found Cooley in front of the net in the third period to take a 2-0 lead. Clayton Keller also picked up the assist with his touch pass to Durzi.

The game was scoreless after the opening 20 minutes in which Ingram had seven saves. Ingram made 29 saves on Tuesday after a shutout win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

The Flames won their fourth win in a row. Dan Vladar made 25 saves.

“I speak for a lot of us when I say we didn’t have it tonight at all energy-wise and it just wasn’t there. Vladdy gave us a chance to hang around,” Coleman said. “We talked about it in-between periods. We couldn’t let this slip away no matter how we felt.”

The Coyotes have one more game on their road trip at the Vancouver Canucks Thursday at 8 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

