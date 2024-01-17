Kevin Durant sunk a pair of go-ahead free throws in the final seconds as the Phoenix Suns completed a 22-point comeback against the Sacramento Kings for a 119-117 victory Tuesday at Footprint Center.

It was the largest hole the Suns (22-18) have climbed out of this season, beating a 16-point comeback against the Washington Wizards.

The Suns trailed 109-87 with 8:22 remaining, but the final five minutes felt like an avalanche. Phoenix outscored Sacramento 32-8 down the stretch, tying the game with an Eric Gordon 3-pointer at 45 seconds remaining. Durant hit a couple free throws to take the lead. De’Aaron Fox tied it up but then committed the foul on Durant that led to the game-winning free throws with 1.1 on the clock.

Malik Monk missed a falling 28-footer at the buzzer, and the Suns completed the comeback.

Comeback complete! Suns go on a 32-8 run in the 4th to take home the victory 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mVXZLTqjcd — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2024

Phoenix’s largest lead on the night was two.

Durant and Gordon each hit a pair of 3s in the final five minutes as the Suns got stop after stop. Durant blocked a Fox shot and drilled a triple on the other end on a Devin Booker assist to cut the deficit to 113-109.

Durant scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to finish with 27 for the game. He had 12 in the final five minutes. Grayson Allen led Phoenix with 29 points, hitting nine shots from beyond the arc.

The Suns outscored the Kings 35-21 in the fourth quarter.

