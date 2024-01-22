Arizona Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher will miss the next 4-6 weeks of action after suffering a lower-body injury, the team announced on Monday.

Stecher, 29, has played in 42 of Arizona’s 44 games this season after coming back as a free agent last offseason. He signed with the Coyotes before the 2022-23 season, was traded to the Calgary Flames at the deadline and returned to the Valley on a one-year deal.

He put in 17:47 of ice time in Arizona’s win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday, which was under a minute less than usual. Stecher has five points this season with one goal. He has spent 785 minutes on the ice this year, which is seventh on the team excluding goalies.

Head coach Andre Tourigny told reporters on Monday that Juusco Valimaki will fill in for Stecher after not playing since Jan. 7.

In other roster news, the Coyotes recalled forward Justin Kirkland from the AHL Tucson Roadrunners on an emergency basis Sunday.

Forward Nick Schmaltz has missed the last two games with injury and was not expected back for Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Mullett Arena. Tourigny said Kirkland is back with the team but not necessarily in the lineup.

Follow @AZSports