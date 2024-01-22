Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher to miss time with lower-body injury

Jan 22, 2024, 4:45 PM

Troy Stecher...

Troy Stecher #51 of the Arizona Coyotes in action against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on December 21, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher will miss the next 4-6 weeks of action after suffering a lower-body injury, the team announced on Monday.

Stecher, 29, has played in 42 of Arizona’s 44 games this season after coming back as a free agent last offseason. He signed with the Coyotes before the 2022-23 season, was traded to the Calgary Flames at the deadline and returned to the Valley on a one-year deal.

He put in 17:47 of ice time in Arizona’s win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday, which was under a minute less than usual. Stecher has five points this season with one goal. He has spent 785 minutes on the ice this year, which is seventh on the team excluding goalies.

Head coach Andre Tourigny told reporters on Monday that Juusco Valimaki will fill in for Stecher after not playing since Jan. 7.

RELATED STORIES

In other roster news, the Coyotes recalled forward Justin Kirkland from the AHL Tucson Roadrunners on an emergency basis Sunday.

Forward Nick Schmaltz has missed the last two games with injury and was not expected back for Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Mullett Arena. Tourigny said Kirkland is back with the team but not necessarily in the lineup.

Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators d...

Associated Press

Clayton Keller scores twice to help Arizona Coyotes beat Nashville Predators

Clayton Keller scored two goals and Connor Ingram made 31 saves in the Arizona Coyotes’ 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

2 days ago

Arizona Coyotes v Vancouver Canucks...

Arizona Sports

Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong revisits Ekman-Larsson trade: ‘Turning point in our rebuild’

Before the Coyotes faced the Canucks on Thursday evening, Arizona's Bill Armstrong recounted a trade between the two side 2.5 years ago.

3 days ago

Jason Zucker...

Associated Press

Coyotes end road trip with loss to Canucks

NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks beat the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night for their sixth victory in seven games.

4 days ago

Nick Schmaltz...

Arizona Sports

Coyotes’ Nick Schmaltz ruled out Thursday vs. Canucks

Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz was ruled out for Thursday's road game at the Vancouver Canucks, GM Bill Armstrong said.

4 days ago

Bally Sports...

Associated Press

Bally Sports owner partners with Amazon hoping to emerge from bankruptcy

Amazon will partner with Diamond Sports as the owner of regional sports networks looks to emerge from bankruptcy.

5 days ago

Yegor Sharangovich #17 of the Calgary Flames celebrates after scoring a goal against goaltender Con...

Arizona Sports

Coyotes bit by power play in overtime loss to Flames

The Arizona Coyotes allowed the game-winning goal with 16 seconds left of overtime in a loss at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

6 days ago

Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher to miss time with lower-body injury