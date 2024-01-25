Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Eric Gordon, Mavs’ Kyrie Irving out, Luka Doncic to play

Jan 24, 2024, 5:29 PM | Updated: 5:42 pm

Luka Doncic...

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks attempts a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns will be without guard Eric Gordon (sore right wrist) for Wednesday’s road game at the Dallas Mavericks, who will have Luka Doncic (lower back tightness) available to play. Kyrie Irving (sprained right wrist), meanwhile, is out.

All three players were questionable coming into Wednesday.

Phoenix big man Bol Bol remains out (right foot sprain) for the sixth straight game.

Dallas guards Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) and Dante Exum (right plantar sprain) will also play after being listed as questionable while Dwight Powell (left eye corneal abrasion) is out.

Suns injuries

Gordon missed Phoenix’s 23-point comeback victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday after playing Sunday against the Indiana Pacers. He was questionable going into Monday’s game, as well. The veteran has started 19 of 36 games played for Phoenix this year and averages 12.5 points on 44.3% shooting (37.6% from deep).

He has had a tough stretch leading to the injury, averaging 6.0 points over his last five games. That included a 13-point night and a couple clutch 3s in Phoenix’s 22-point comeback against the Sacramento Kings.

Mavericks injuries

RELATED STORIES

Doncic has scored at least 30 points in five straight games played, including 33 each in his most recent two performances. Those came after he missed three games with a right ankle sprain. He dropped 50 against the Suns on Christmas Day, their last matchup.

Irving said he sprained his wrist Monday against the Boston Celtics. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said Irving was wearing a brace but did not expect to miss time. He did not play on Christmas.

Curry was out Monday and is a 37.3% shooter from deep this year off the bench. Exum is working back after missing the last nine games. The 2014 fifth overall pick was starting before the injury. He scored 14 points on Christmas.

Wednesday is the second meeting between the Western Conference foes of the season. Dallas won 128-114 the first time, although Suns starters Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic did not play.

Tipoff Wednesday is at 6:30 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton, Portland Trail Blazers...

Arizona Sports

Ex-NBA players critical of Deandre Ayton’s comments on having nothing to prove as max player

Chandler Parsons and Danny Green expressed frustration after Blazers center Deandre Ayton said he had nothing to prove as a max player.

5 hours ago

Doc Rivers, Suns head coaching candidates...

Associated Press

Reports: Doc Rivers to replace Adrian Griffin as Milwaukee Bucks coach

Doc Rivers is finalizing a deal to take over as the Milwaukee Bucks coach a day after the firing of Adrian Griffin, per The Associated Press.

6 hours ago

Kevin Durant celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Perkins: NBA ‘seeing the polished version of Kevin Durant’

Forward Kevin Durant's recent stretch is showing another side of the Phoenix Sun to one of his former teammates in Kendrick Perkins.

7 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: The Phoenix Suns look like a team that can win multiple playoff rounds

Bickley Blast: The Phoenix Suns look like a team that can win multiple playoff rounds. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

8 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Kevin Durant exclusive interview after winning Western Conference Player of the Week

Kevin Durant exclusive interview after winning Western Conference Player of the Week. Video/Photo: Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports and Phoenix Suns/NBA Photo: Chris Coduto/Getty Images

9 hours ago

Kevin Durant...

Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant on the Suns coming together: ‘We understand what the process is like’

Kevin Durant said trial and error can better a team, and the Suns are healthy and getting more comfortable with each other.

22 hours ago

Suns’ Eric Gordon, Mavs’ Kyrie Irving out, Luka Doncic to play