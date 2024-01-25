Mavericks’ Grant Williams tossed after 2nd technical vs. Suns

Dallas Mavericks forward Grant Williams received a second technical foul in the third quarter of a scrappy game Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns.

His first was early, a dust-up that resulted in techs for Williams, Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Durant.

Williams fouled Durant with an off-ball screen coming in which he grabbed Durant’s wrist and gave him a bump to the ground. Williams took a step over Durant while looking at the official, which provoked Nurkic to push him off from behind. Williams jumped back at the two Suns and everyone was separated after more contact and many words exchanged.

KD, Nurkic and Grant Williams were all given techs for this altercation. pic.twitter.com/L7IOTiMYhf — ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2024

His tech in the third came after Nurkic got position and backed him down underneath. Williams took a bump and flailed to the baseline, Nurkic finished the layup and gave him a stare. Williams bounced up and went to the official, who didn’t have much patience left for what was said.

Grant Williams gets ejected after getting embarrassed by Nurks staredown pic.twitter.com/AIbSXRkCw3 — Cage (@ridiculouscage) January 25, 2024

The Mavericks came into the game shorthanded with Kyrie Irving and Dwight Powell out and lost another starter with most of the second half to play. Williams finished with eight points after hitting a pair of early 3s.

