Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Mavericks’ Grant Williams tossed after 2nd technical vs. Suns

Jan 24, 2024, 8:38 PM

Kevin Durant (C) #35 of the Phoenix Suns shoves Grant Williams #3 of the Dallas Mavericks...

Kevin Durant (C) #35 of the Phoenix Suns shoves Grant Williams #3 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at American Airlines Center on January 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Dallas Mavericks forward Grant Williams received a second technical foul in the third quarter of a scrappy game Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns.

His first was early, a dust-up that resulted in techs for Williams, Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Durant.

Williams fouled Durant with an off-ball screen coming in which he grabbed Durant’s wrist and gave him a bump to the ground. Williams took a step over Durant while looking at the official, which provoked Nurkic to push him off from behind. Williams jumped back at the two Suns and everyone was separated after more contact and many words exchanged.

His tech in the third came after Nurkic got position and backed him down underneath. Williams took a bump and flailed to the baseline, Nurkic finished the layup and gave him a stare. Williams bounced up and went to the official, who didn’t have much patience left for what was said.

The Mavericks came into the game shorthanded with Kyrie Irving and Dwight Powell out and lost another starter with most of the second half to play. Williams finished with eight points after hitting a pair of early 3s.

Phoenix Suns

Luka Doncic...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Eric Gordon, Mavs’ Kyrie Irving out, Luka Doncic to play

The Suns will be without guard Eric Gordon (sore right wrist) for Wednesday's game at the Mavericks, who will have Luka Doncic available.

3 hours ago

Deandre Ayton, Portland Trail Blazers...

Arizona Sports

Ex-NBA players critical of Deandre Ayton’s comments on having nothing to prove as max player

Chandler Parsons and Danny Green expressed frustration after Blazers center Deandre Ayton said he had nothing to prove as a max player.

8 hours ago

Doc Rivers, Suns head coaching candidates...

Associated Press

Reports: Doc Rivers to replace Adrian Griffin as Milwaukee Bucks coach

Doc Rivers is finalizing a deal to take over as the Milwaukee Bucks coach a day after the firing of Adrian Griffin, per The Associated Press.

9 hours ago

Kevin Durant celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Perkins: NBA ‘seeing the polished version of Kevin Durant’

Forward Kevin Durant's recent stretch is showing another side of the Phoenix Sun to one of his former teammates in Kendrick Perkins.

10 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: The Phoenix Suns look like a team that can win multiple playoff rounds

Bickley Blast: The Phoenix Suns look like a team that can win multiple playoff rounds. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

10 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Kevin Durant exclusive interview after winning Western Conference Player of the Week

Kevin Durant exclusive interview after winning Western Conference Player of the Week. Video/Photo: Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports and Phoenix Suns/NBA Photo: Chris Coduto/Getty Images

12 hours ago

Mavericks’ Grant Williams tossed after 2nd technical vs. Suns