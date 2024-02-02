Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker named All-Star reserve for 4th appearance

Feb 1, 2024, 5:06 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will join forward Kevin Durant in Indianapolis for the 2024 All-Star Game as a reserve on Feb. 18, the NBA announced in an Inside the NBA presentation Thursday.

This will be Booker’s fourth All-Star Game appearance after missing it in 2023 but making it the three years prior. Booker was named an injury replacement for his first two appearances, so this is just his second appearance on the initial roster.

The Suns turned a corner in January when the team started to get healthy, and Booker feasted because of it. Booker had scoring outputs of 52, 46, 62 and 44 points in a six-game span, adding three other 30-point games and two more 10-assist games in a 11-5 month for Phoenix.

Booker was named Western Conference Player of the Month for January.

On the season, Booker is averaging 28.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists. The points and rebounds are a career high, and so is his 50.2% shooting from the field and 38.8% mark at 3-point range.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home arena of the Indiana Pacers.

Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns drives against Haywood Highsmith #24 of the Miami Heat during ...

Kellan Olson

Grayson Allen off Suns’ injury report vs. Hawks, Bol Bol probable

The Phoenix Suns will be getting a starter back and potentially a reserve too for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

1 hour ago

Devin Booker...

Arizona Sports

Devin Booker awarded NBA Western Conference Player of the month for January

Devin Booker is now the Phoenix Suns' franchise leader in NBA Western Conference Player of the Month wins.

3 hours ago

Kevin Durant in his return to face the Brooklyn Nets as a Phoenix Sun...

Dan Bickley

Phoenix has chance to be Kevin Durant’s city of redemption

Maybe Phoenix was meant to give Kevin Durant the support, the love, the fan base and the sidekick he’s always needed.

4 hours ago

Follow @KellanOlson...

Kellan Olson

Devin Booker hits former Suns teammate Mikal Bridges with own celebration

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker got the last laugh over former teammate Mikal Bridges in a few ways on Wednesday.

19 hours ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns defends against Spencer Dinwiddie #26 of the Brooklyn Nets dur...

Kellan Olson

Suns put together latest strong stint of play on road to beat Nets

After back-to-back losses sharing similarities, the Suns did the same with two wins, concluded by Wednesday's victory over the Nets.

20 hours ago

Phoenix Suns players Bol Bol and Grayson Allen defend Miami's Kevin Love...

Arizona Sports

Report: Nets’ Ben Simmons out vs. Suns with left knee contusion

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Ben Simmons when they take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night due to a left knee contusion.

1 day ago

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker named All-Star reserve for 4th appearance