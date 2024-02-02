Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will join forward Kevin Durant in Indianapolis for the 2024 All-Star Game as a reserve on Feb. 18, the NBA announced in an Inside the NBA presentation Thursday.

This will be Booker’s fourth All-Star Game appearance after missing it in 2023 but making it the three years prior. Booker was named an injury replacement for his first two appearances, so this is just his second appearance on the initial roster.

The Suns turned a corner in January when the team started to get healthy, and Booker feasted because of it. Booker had scoring outputs of 52, 46, 62 and 44 points in a six-game span, adding three other 30-point games and two more 10-assist games in a 11-5 month for Phoenix.

Booker was named Western Conference Player of the Month for January.

On the season, Booker is averaging 28.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists. The points and rebounds are a career high, and so is his 50.2% shooting from the field and 38.8% mark at 3-point range.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home arena of the Indiana Pacers.

