Coyotes fall to Hurricanes after giving up two goals in final minute

Jan 27, 2024, 8:08 PM

Lawson Crouse...

Arizona Coyotes' Lawson Crouse (67) takes the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dmitry Orlov and Jesper Fast scored 13 seconds apart in the final minute of the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Saturday night.

Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won four of their last five games and remained two points behind the New York Rangers for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Seth Jarvis had two assists and Antti Raanta made 11 saves.

Logan Cooley scored for Coyotes, and Connor Ingram had 38 saves. Arizona lost its third straight.

The Coyotes only managed three shots on goal in the second period, and then did not get one in the third until the final minute.

Despite Carolina’s big advantage in shots, the score was tied at 1-1 until Orlov was able to beat Ingram on a feed from Jack Drury with 35.9 seconds left for his third goal of the season.

Fast followed that up seconds later with his fifth.

The Coyotes took a 1-0 lead with a fortunate sequence with 5:39 left in the first period. The Hurricanes got caught in a line change and Dylan Guenther led a rush into the zone. Raanta stopped Guenther’s odd-angled shot from the circle but the rebound bounced into the goal off Cooley’s left knee.

The Hurricanes tied it at 7:57 of the second period. Carolina had a 4-on-3 power play after a holding penalty on Nick Bjugstad. Necas converted a one-timer from the left circle, on a feed from Jarvis for his 13th of the season and fourth in the last five games.

