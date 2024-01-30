Suns’ Grayson Allen ruled out vs. Heat due to ankle injury

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen was ruled out for the rest of Monday night’s game against the Miami Heat due to a right ankle injury.

In the second quarter, Allen was contesting a shot on defense when his right foot landed under teammate Josh Okogie’s.

Grayson steps on Okogies foot here pic.twitter.com/IqdcSDWxfe — Cage (@ridiculouscage) January 30, 2024

Allen played 13 minutes and had three points, two rebounds and an assist in the first half before the halftime assessment on his injury came down.

The sixth-year guard has been one of Phoenix’s most important players this season, averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting a league-best 49.8% from 3-point range. He has played in 42 of the Suns’ 47 games.

Without Allen in the second half, Eric Gordon started in Allen’s place.

Phoenix is four games into a seven-game road trip that has them away from home for 14 days, the longest of the season. After a back-to-back in Florida, the Suns fly north to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Wednesday. They’ll head back south for a matchup versus the Atlanta Hawks on Friday before one more flight back to the northeast to face the Washington Wizards.

