Phoenix Suns community remembers long-time writer Dave King

The Phoenix Suns and their fans issued condolences on Tuesday as word spread about the death of Dave King, a long-time writer and editor of fan site Bright Side of the Sun.

Bright Side of the Sun deputy manager John Voita wrote that King died over the weekend at 56 years old after a battle with stage IV melanoma.

King is survived by his wife, three daughters, sister and parents. He wrote more than 2,800 articles and served as editor for the SB Nation website from 2010-23, according to Voita.

King is perhaps most well-known for organizing annual Bright Side Night, which fundraised to give underprivileged kids a chance at attending their first Suns game. The NBA team matched donations.

King’s family asked that fans honor his memory by donating to next season’s Bright Side Night.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests that you make donations to Dave’s beloved Bright Side Night (the information still reflects Bright Side Night 2024 on the Suns’ website, but all donations count towards next year’s event).https://t.co/kiZcVOH4zS — The Bright Side (@BrightSideSun) January 30, 2024

Fans who read King’s website and media members at this organization and elsewhere — some of whom got their starts covering the NBA under King — reacted to the loss on Tuesday.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia also issued a statement on behalf of the organization.

A statement from Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Mat Ishbia about the passing of Dave King. pic.twitter.com/x9sISNaJ68 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 30, 2024

I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without Dave. Gave me every opportunity on Bright Side and the freedom to grow my passion with a great audience. Took me to my first practice and let me cover my first game. He helped grow this community a ton. Thinking about his family. https://t.co/TlnzOBNQRq — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) January 30, 2024

We would often cite Dave's work on the show; it was always good information and opinion that would spark conversation. His work with Bright Side Night was admirable. A sad day for the Suns community and my deepest condolences to his family. https://t.co/ItnVEpuWp4 — Dave Burns (@Burnsy987) January 30, 2024

Dave was a first-class journalist & human being. I was very saddened to learn about his illness. To me he was the face of a truly great product in Bright Side of the Sun. The staff at BSOS is tremendous and my thoughts are with all of you. I know you will keep his vision going. https://t.co/6bpe1eRsv4 — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) January 30, 2024

Suns media lost a giant in Dave King. An immeasurable loss for all of us. I had the pleasure of working with Dave throughout my entire time with the Suns and game nights will never be the same without him. Keeping his family in our thoughts. https://t.co/f9showevll — Palmer Black (@PalmerBlackPHX) January 30, 2024

I met Dave King back in 2015 when I first started covering the team. As time went on, we used to joke about being “OGs” on the Suns beat who had seen the dog days, but I’ll always remember how his Bright Side nights were my first example of the positive impact you can have in — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) January 30, 2024

truly stunning news. i’m forever indebted to dave for giving me a chance when honestly i probably didn’t deserve one but it has changed my life forever. this community will no doubt feel his loss, he changed that forever too https://t.co/pal00YwgdG — Damon Allred (@iamdamonallred) January 30, 2024

Dave King forever legend. Rest In Power. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/pPV2E3utCV — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 30, 2024

When Kevin Durant was introduced to the Valley during a lunchtime arena press conference in front of fans…. the loudest cheer, outside of the ones for KD, was when Dave King asked a question. — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) January 30, 2024

Thinking of Dave King's family RN. There were few sites that catered to Suns fans dating back to OG sports internet days and BSotS is still going strong, fostering that community. BSotS also gave people a huge platform in this industry. — Kevin Zimmerman (@KZimmermanAZ) January 30, 2024

in 2019 the suns were bad but Dave King kept media row positive with jokes and energy i’ll never forget the great debates and conversations we shared in the media room rest in peace DK 💜🧡 — Travonne Edwards (@Travonne) January 30, 2024

I like many who covered the Suns over the years would not be where I am without @DaveKingNBA and his generosity, patience and creativity I am really going to miss watching games with him and catching up on life The Suns community isn’t going to be the same without him — Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) January 30, 2024

Dave was (and always will be) one of the greatest site managers the network has ever seen, a peerless blogger who pushed as many of his staffers into full-time media jobs as anyone ever has, who in his spare time sent 23k kids to their first Suns game. He will be missed. https://t.co/8s29hXCeGu — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 30, 2024

The news of Dave King passing is gut wrenching. Phoenix Suns for me personally transferred from just the TV, to online and it all started with Bright Side and Dave. His name still brings the nostalgia of that time period for me. I know he had that impact for a lot of people. — Jeremy McCoy (@Jeremy9589) January 30, 2024

Dave King was a funny, relaxed, and resolute guy among the Suns reporters. His articles were incredibly inspiring. I always spoke with him about anything plus basketball, especially family, and he always asked about my daughter. My heart goes out to his family and kids. https://t.co/xuJ9ztVpXA — DANA (@iam_DanaScott) January 30, 2024

I really hope the @Suns can find a proper way to honor Dave King. He didn’t want the spotlight during his battle, but he sure as hell deserves recognition for all of his hard work over the years. I cannot overstate enough how far his impact spreads across the Suns & NBA media. — Zona (@AZSportsZone) January 30, 2024

Dave King was instrumental in my becoming a more diehard suns fan back in the day. He put out the best articles. You will be missed greatly🧡💜 https://t.co/Fzc9hGMwFB — Noah🌵 (@NoahSuns) January 30, 2024

