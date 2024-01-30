Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns community remembers long-time writer Dave King

Jan 30, 2024, 4:35 PM

General view of the Suns at Footprint Center on November 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns and their fans issued condolences on Tuesday as word spread about the death of Dave King, a long-time writer and editor of fan site Bright Side of the Sun.

Bright Side of the Sun deputy manager John Voita wrote that King died over the weekend at 56 years old after a battle with stage IV melanoma.

King is survived by his wife, three daughters, sister and parents. He wrote more than 2,800 articles and served as editor for the SB Nation website from 2010-23, according to Voita.

King is perhaps most well-known for organizing annual Bright Side Night, which fundraised to give underprivileged kids a chance at attending their first Suns game. The NBA team matched donations.

King’s family asked that fans honor his memory by donating to next season’s Bright Side Night.

Fans who read King’s website and media members at this organization and elsewhere — some of whom got their starts covering the NBA under King — reacted to the loss on Tuesday.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia also issued a statement on behalf of the organization.

