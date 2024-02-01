It’s the ones closest to us that hurt us the most.

That is a completely unserious way to approach what Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker did to his former teammate Mikal Bridges on Wednesday in Brooklyn against the Nets.

With Eric Gordon already knocking down the dagger 3 of sorts to effectively end the game, Booker received a pass in the corner with Bridges closing out on him and nailed a triple to double the dagger total late in the fourth quarter. Booker didn’t hesitate to point Bridges down with Bridges’ own signature 3-point celebration, a shake of the head with three fingers up.

Booker made absolutely sure Bridges saw it, holding it in his face as he jogged by.

BOOKER HITS A 3 ON MIKAL AND HITS HIM WITH HIS 3PT CELEBRATION pic.twitter.com/qGryEMV0E5 — Cage (@ridiculouscage) February 1, 2024

Bridges, the jokester of all jokesters, was in a predicament, unable to laugh at something that was obviously very funny and a “Yeah, he got me” type of situation.

Booker enjoyed it.

BOOK WITH THE DAGGER. pic.twitter.com/cA0gk3xy0S — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 1, 2024

He was still laughing afterward.

All love between the Suns and Nets in Brooklyn 🤝 pic.twitter.com/XLLy30iwNS — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2024

Booker and Bridges played together for four-and-a-half seasons before Bridges was traded to the Nets as a part of the package for Kevin Durant. Booker long spoke on his bond with both Bridges and Cam Johnson as teammates, noting those are two guys that are friends of his for life and two guys he is constantly keeping tabs on to see how they are playing in Brooklyn.

Booker poking fun at Bridges, an all-time fan favorite in Suns history, inspired a great reaction online from Suns fans.

Follow @KellanOlson