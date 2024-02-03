Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns come up short in shootout, fall to Hawks on road

Feb 2, 2024, 8:21 PM | Updated: 9:15 pm

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) grabs a rebound in front of Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey...

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) grabs a rebound in front of Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 32 points and 15 assists and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Phoenix Suns 129-120 on Friday night.

Young, who was not selected for the upcoming All-Star game, shot 7 for 11 from 3-point distance and added three steals. He entered the game averaging 27 points and 10.9 assists.

“Obviously Trae wants to be in the All-Star game. Anyone who plays in this league wants to,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “One of the things about the way he is playing, he’s not playing for accolades. He’s playing to win, and you saw that tonight. … Trae did some special things tonight and I don’t know if he did that because he had any extra motivation. You’ll have to ask him. I just felt like he was playing well.”

Young said he would go as an injury replacement if asked by the league. It would be his third All-Star appearance.

Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench to hit 4 of 7 shots from long distance and finish with 23 points for Atlanta, which has won three straight games. Dejounte Murray scored 22 points and Jalen Johnson 16.

“Sometimes you take it for granted, the shots that (Bogdanovic) hits,” Snyder said. “He’s always ready to shoot. He can shoot contested shots.”

Plenty of fans sported Kevin Durant jerseys for the Phoenix star’s only visit to Atlanta. He led the Suns with 35 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Devin Booker added 24 points.

But Young was the star of the game, accounting for the bulk of the Hawks’ 17 3-pointers and, at one point, hitting a shot from behind the backboard. That basket didn’t count, however, because it came after the whistle.

He hit some deep threes early, and the Suns tried trapping him to slow him down.

“The deep 3s pull the defense out, and it opens up the court not only for me, but my teammates once I get it out of the trap,” Young said.

The Suns, who committed 17 turnovers and were outrebounded 43-38, entered the game having won nine of their last 11 games, with all but three of those contests being road games.

“Our disposition wasn’t great to start the game,” Suns coach Frank Vogel said. “We didn’t have the same energy, focus and awareness that we had the last two games.”

The Hawks went on an 11-0 run at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth, with five team members scoring in the spurt. Atlanta led 104-95 after three periods.

Atlanta’s Saddiq Bey sprained his ankle late in the first half and did not play in the second half. He finished with two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter (knee) sat out after making his return Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers following a 19-game absence. He is expected to play Saturday against the Warriors.

Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns drives against Haywood Highsmith #24 of the Miami Heat during ...

Kellan Olson

Grayson Allen off Suns’ injury report vs. Hawks, Bol Bol active

The Phoenix Suns will be getting a starter back and potentially a reserve too for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

5 hours ago

Kevin Durant, Mat Ishbia and James Jones (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns trade deadline preview: Limited assets, possible targets

The aftermath of the Suns acquiring Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant leaves them with little to no versatility for avenues to upgrade the roster.

11 hours ago

Jusuf Nurkic dribbles down the court...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic focused on role as he builds chemistry with Kevin Durant, Big 3

Phoenix big man Jusuf Nurkic's relationship with Kevin Durant and other Suns has been on display as of late.

14 hours ago

Devin Booker, Suns...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker named All-Star reserve for 4th appearance

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will join forward Kevin Durant in Indianapolis for the 2024 All-Star Game as a reserve on Feb. 18.

1 day ago

Devin Booker...

Arizona Sports

Devin Booker awarded NBA Western Conference Player of the month for January

Devin Booker is now the Phoenix Suns' franchise leader in NBA Western Conference Player of the Month wins.

1 day ago

Kevin Durant in his return to face the Brooklyn Nets as a Phoenix Sun...

Dan Bickley

Phoenix has chance to be Kevin Durant’s city of redemption

Maybe Phoenix was meant to give Kevin Durant the support, the love, the fan base and the sidekick he’s always needed.

1 day ago

Phoenix Suns come up short in shootout, fall to Hawks on road