Reports: Jazz trade Simone Fontecchio to Pistons; Suns had interest

Feb 7, 2024, 1:59 PM | Updated: 2:14 pm

Jazz wing Simone Fontecchio is in Suns trade rumors...

Simone Fontecchio #16 of the Utah Jazz celebrates a three point shot during the second half of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Delta Center on November 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have acquired Simone Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz for a 2024 second-round pick, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the trade had not been announced.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported the Phoenix Suns had interest in Fontecchio before Utah agreed to deal him to Detroit.

The trade involving Fontecchio and the Boston Celtics trading 2027 and 2029 second-rounders, plus Lamar Stevens, for backup center Xavier Tillman set the tone for a slowly moving, tepid market heading into the trade deadline at 1 p.m. MST Thursday.

Fontecchio gives Detroit a desperately needed outside shooter and the Jazz landed a second-round pick for a player with an expiring contract.

The 28-year-old Italian small forward averaged nearly nine points and made 39.1% of his 3-pointers for the Jazz in 34 starts and 16 games as a reserve this season, his second year in the NBA.

Utah signed Fontecchio to a two-year $6.3 million in 2022.

While the Jazz are in contention for a spot in the playoffs, the Pistons have the NBA’s worst record a year after losing a league-high 65 games.

